“You Had Me At Coach”: Ted Lasso Has Been Renewed For Season 4

I didn’t know I needed another season of Ted Lasso, but here we are! Even though fans thought there was NO way Ted could return for another season after Season 3 ended with him returning home to Kansas to be with his son, our favorite feel-good coach is back and better than ever! Here’s everything we know about Season 4 of Ted Lasso so far.

On Mar. 14, Apple TV+ announced that Ted Lasso will in fact return for a fourth season with Jason Sudeikis spearheading the project once more in his role as the head coach. Though there isn’t much information regarding the plot as this news is still *very* new, fans can expect to see AFC Richmond growing more together as a team. “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,” Sudeikis said in a press release. “In season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to ‘leap before they look,’ discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

The Ted Lasso Season 4 Cast & Crew

Despite keeping us out of the loop (for now), we can expect some new additions to the Ted Lasso story, whether that be on or off-screen. Jack Burditt, who also worked on Modern Family, will be joining the creative team behind the magic that is the show as an executive producer. Brett Goldstein, aka Roy Kent, will also be reprising his role not only in the show but behind the scenes as a writer and executive producer alongside Brendan Hunt, aka Coach Beard, and many others.

Prior to the shock of this announcement and the heartbreak that was the Season 3 finale, no one could have known the future of the show, especially none of the cast! Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton in the show) told Entertainment Weekly in May 2023 just how out of the loop she was! “I don’t know,” she shared when asked if the show would be returning. “None of us know. I don’t even know if Jason knows. If he does, he is a sly dog.”

When Will Season 4 Be Released?

This recently announced fate of the show was NOT what fans expected and Sudeikis is to thank for that as he’s giving the people what they want – another season of Ted Lasso. As for when Season 4 will hit our screens, that remains unclear, but fans can hopefully look forward to it in 2026.

I will be happily awaiting the release of the new season and binging in preparation to see my favorite characters returning.