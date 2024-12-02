Obscure Ted Lasso References To Help Get Through Exam Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love Ted Lasso and I love randomly quoting it at all hours of the day! Just ask my family, friends, classmates, coworkers — anyone really.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the show’s premise, it’s centred around an American football coach, Ted Lasso, who moves to London, England to coach “football.” It’s upbeat, it’s a comedy and it’s inspiring — I totally recommend!

You’ve probably heard many of the inspiring quotes that have become popular from it. Believe. Be a goldfish. Be curious, not judgmental . They’re all amazing! However, when one is as big of a fan as myself, I enjoy a bigger challenge. Instead of quoting these popular and amazing ones, I like to choose more underrated and amazing ones to slip into conversation whenever I can. I’ll admit, sometimes it’s a bit of a stretch, but that’s really just like writing an essay. Quote, then explain how it connects to the situation at hand.

Since we’re nearing exam time, I’ve handpicked some of my favourite ones just for you. Hopefully they’ll motivate you in your time of need, or if anything, bring a smile to your face!

Here we go…

I’m having a mental breakdown. So is my phone/computer. Football Operations Manager, Leslie Higgins, misplaces his phone and goes down to the coaches office to retrieve it. Upon having it returned to him, he’s also informed by Coach Beard that: “I deleted some apps to optimize performance.” “Not Battleships, I hope. … Ah. Oh, well. I was playing that too much anyway.” This is a reminder that if your computer or phone is feeling overloaded, it’s probably because you are too. It’s not just about optimizing your technology’s performance, it’s also about optimizing your own. We automatically pick up our phones, or watch something on Netflix, in order to procrastinate or distract from midterm stress. However, when we do that too much, even our machines — that aren’t supposed to feel anything — can begin to get overwhelmed. That may be a sign that this tactic of avoidance isn’t working anymore, and that you should step away from your screens to let you both have a break. I’m roaming between the library and common areas, do I even have a home anymore? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Swift (@jeremy.swift.68) In season 2, our man Higgins gives up his office for a new hire. Throughout the season, he hilariously wanders from one broom closet to another, making it into his makeshift office. The coaches bring this up in discussion, concerned for their colleague, to which he responds: Ted: You back into floating office mode, huh? Higgins: Yeah. But it’s no bother. I’m a flaneur by nature. Ted: I get that, yeah. Hey, Coach, what’s a flaneur? Coach Beard: A wanderer. Going back and forth to the library, forgetting items, and sitting in common areas is the typical studying lifestyle. Some people are born for this lifestyle; like Higgins, you’re a flaneur by nature — embrace it! But it’s also OK if you’re not. It can start feeling very disconcerting not really having a space that’s your own. In this case, I suggest making a very nice pile of comfy pillows and fluffy blankets on your bed — or anything that makes you feel comfortable — so that you have a place to help you reset and feel more grounded whenever you need. Am I allowed to say that in my essay? During his first interview with the team, Ted Lasso is asked a question by a reporter to which he gives a very roundabout answer: “I’m just curious. Could you explain the offside rule?” “Well, Trent, I’m gonna put it the same way the US Supreme Court did back in 1964 when they defined pornography. It ain’t easy to explain, but you know it when you see it .” This is what answering essay questions feels like right now. I don’t realllly know what I’m talking about, but I’m trying my best. And you know what? Sometimes, you just gotta go for it! That’s definitely not the most academic answer, but it makes you sound clever! I’m upset. I want to see my friends. I can’t because I have to finish my assignment. Our favourite gals, Keeley and Rebecca, are best friends and at the beginning of season 3, they have plans to hang out. However, the minute that they step into Keeley’s office, she bursts into tears and announces to Rebecca (click on right arrow): View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juno Temple (@junotemple) “I’m so busy. I literally have to make time in my schedule to sit at my desk and cry. And now I’ve double-booked you.” I don’t know about you, but I have been both Rebecca and Keeley in this scenario. The fact that Rebecca ends this scene by being completely understanding and letting Keeley’s make-up run all over her white shirt, without a second-thought, is exactly what I love to see normalized. Especially around exam-time!

I hope that this has helped, either by making you smile as you study for exams, or by giving you a new show to help you procrastinate. Just don’t binge it and forget to hand in your essay!

Good luck with exams and remember — Believe.

You can watch all 3 seasons of Ted Lasso on Apple TV now.