People On Social Media Are Getting Wildly Patriotic, Thanks To The Team USA Gymnastics Finals

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris are fully underway. Gymnastics is one of the biggest events of the Games, and Team USA is making everyone feel extra patriotic. Not only is the GOAT Simone Biles back, but we also have icons like Jordan Chiles and Suni Lee on the team alongside other strong names like Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera. It’s hard not to root for them — they’re all iconic individually and come together to form a team that’s magical to watch. People across the country came together on Tuesday, July 30 to cheer on the women representing the U.S. in the Artistic Gymnastics finals. And this year, we watched the best of the best win gold medals.

After the huge win for the Men’s Gymnastics team, with them winning the U.S. a medal for the first time since 2008, fans were pumped to watch more of the sport. As they worked to bring home the gold at the finals, fans at home posted their most patriotic tweets supporting the athletes. From excitement to fear, people felt everything while watching the Olympics. Here are some of the best reactions to the Women’s Gymnastics Finals.

Simone Biles is once again making history, and everyone is showing her love online. After a tough time at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020, Biles made an epic comeback. She continues to be an amazing role model for women everywhere, and one of the best gymnasts to ever compete. She’ll forever be the GOAT!

However, we’re not sleeping on our girl Suni Lee. She also has overcome a health battle she didn’t know if she would ever come back from. Now, she’s back battling it out for Team USA and proving that you can overcome hardships and continue to do what you love with hard work, determination, and drive.

Suddenly, lots of people are feeling more patriotic. There’s nothing like watching the Olympic Games. Everyone comes together to root for Team USA, and it’s some of the most fun the country has every four years.

Jordan Chiles KILLED IT in the finals. Her huge personality and dynamic skills have put her on the map. Now, Chiles has thousands of fans cheering her on in Paris and online. She’s really that girl!

So, we were all freaking out, right? The wait between each rotation and the medal ceremony is always daunting. It keeps everyone on the edge of their seat. But it’s always satisfying to see us bring home medals — and this year, the USA Gymnastics Team took home gold.

The women’s gymnastics team killed it, as always. I’ll never get tired of seeing them dominate in the sport and bringing home gold for the United States. That’s a wrap on another Artistic Gymnastics Finals and a great year for Team USA.

