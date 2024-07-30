People On Social Media Are Getting Wildly Patriotic, Thanks To The Team USA Gymnastics Finals

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris are fully underway. Gymnastics is one of the biggest events of the Games, and Team USA is making everyone feel extra patriotic. Not only is the GOAT Simone Biles back, but we also have icons like Jordan Chiles and Suni Lee on the team alongside other strong names like Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera. It’s hard not to root for them — they’re all iconic individually and come together to form a team that’s magical to watch. People across the country came together on Tuesday, July 30 to cheer on the women representing the U.S. in the Artistic Gymnastics finals. And this year, we watched the best of the best win gold medals.

After the huge win for the Men’s Gymnastics team, with them winning the U.S. a medal for the first time since 2008, fans were pumped to watch more of the sport. As they worked to bring home the gold at the finals, fans at home posted their most patriotic tweets supporting the athletes. From excitement to fear, people felt everything while watching the Olympics. Here are some of the best reactions to the Women’s Gymnastics Finals.

Simone Biles is once again making history, and everyone is showing her love online. After a tough time at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020, Biles made an epic comeback. She continues to be an amazing role model for women everywhere, and one of the best gymnasts to ever compete. She’ll forever be the GOAT!

me when simone biles does anything in the olympics

me when simone biles does anything in the olympics

me when simone biles does anything:

One GOAT watching another. 🐐 Michael Phelps is LOVING Simone Biles at the #ParisOlympics.

Simone Biles has more strength & power in her toes than I do in my entire body. #TeamUSA#Gymnastics #Olympia2024

However, we’re not sleeping on our girl Suni Lee. She also has overcome a health battle she didn’t know if she would ever come back from. Now, she’s back battling it out for Team USA and proving that you can overcome hardships and continue to do what you love with hard work, determination, and drive.

Me the second Simone Biles Suni Lee or Katie Ledecky are on my television

anytime i see simone and suni smiling after completing their events #Olympics

narrator said theres gonna be a domino effect of falling suni said NUH UH, NOT ME! IKDRRRR

Suddenly, lots of people are feeling more patriotic. There’s nothing like watching the Olympic Games. Everyone comes together to root for Team USA, and it’s some of the most fun the country has every four years.

I'm never prepared for how patriotic I get during the Olympics.

me as soon as women's soccer and women's gymnastics is on

Absolutely nothing make me more proud to be American than womens gymnastics

JORDAN CHILES WHAT FALL WHAT FALL

me when it's time for women's gymnastics

Jordan Chiles KILLED IT in the finals. Her huge personality and dynamic skills have put her on the map. Now, Chiles has thousands of fans cheering her on in Paris and online. She’s really that girl!

me as soon as jordan chiles landed off the vault

JORDAN CHILES THE WAY YOU PICKED YOURSELF BACK UP AND SMASHED THAT BEAM ROUTINE I AM SO PROUD OF YOU

So, we were all freaking out, right? The wait between each rotation and the medal ceremony is always daunting. It keeps everyone on the edge of their seat. But it’s always satisfying to see us bring home medals — and this year, the USA Gymnastics Team took home gold.

GOLD FOR TEAM USA & SIMONE BILES THE GOAT

The women’s gymnastics team killed it, as always. I’ll never get tired of seeing them dominate in the sport and bringing home gold for the United States. That’s a wrap on another Artistic Gymnastics Finals and a great year for Team USA.