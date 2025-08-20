Could Taylor Swift become a real-life show girl? The latest rumor swirling around the Swiftie Universe predicts that Taylor Swift might be planning a Last Vegas residency as a part of TLOAS era. So far, teasers for the album have been intensely Vegas-coded – the glitz, glam, feathers, and sequins have been signaling heavy inspiration from Sin City itself. If you’re curious about Swift’s next move, I’m here to set the record straight.

Since the announcement of TLOAS, fans have been doing cartwheels and deep-dives across all spheres of the internet. Unsurprisingly, they have landed themselves at The Sphere in Las Vegas. Specifically, the idea that Swift might be settling down into a residency. It wouldn’t be too far-fetched from the themes we’ve seen so far. The album literally focuses on the life of a showgirl, a type of female performer rooted in the rich past of Vegas’s late night entertainment culture.

Whispers came from the rumor that The Sphere’s production employees were required to sign tight-lipped NDAs. Of course, with speculation that the venue was sworn to secrecy, rumors were able to grow in the absence of confirmation. Given that Swift’s last appearance in Las Vegas as a part of the incredibly successful Eras Tour was able to boost the economy to pre-covid levels, locals were expecting upcoming pandemonium.

If Taylor’s not touring this album she needs to at least do a Vegas residency in the sphere — łuke (@lipaxagb) August 12, 2025

I am calling it now mark my words Taylor swift will do a las vegas residency. showgirl Las Vegas sphere is calling her name — 𝕵𝖊𝖓 (@Jenswiftie89) August 13, 2025

told someone that taylor might do a vegas residency and they said that if they saw that i moved to vegas for a month, they wouldn’t be surprised — paige (@tayneliastreet1) August 14, 2025

For those of you Swifties excited about the prospect of your favorite icon staying in one place for her next era, you’re going to have to let go of the sequined dream. Representatives of The Sphere disbanded the rumors, saying that there have been no talks between them and Swift regarding a residency.

It’s not the first time that The Sphere has been subject to rumors about a celebrity’s potential residency. A few short months ago, a representative had to similarly quell fan theories that Harry Styles was planning to take his act to the Las Vegas stage. It’s only just so ironic that the two mega-icons happen to be part of star-crossed lover lore in the music industry. (Personally, I’m still holding out hope for a collaboration between the two, but we can blame the optimism on my affinity for both.)

Taylor Swift, a Sagittarius queen, loves to travel and explore the world. Given her international fanbase, it makes sense that she would not limit her performances to one country, let alone one city. Considering the fact she has enough traction to replicate the success of the Eras Tour, it seems more likely that she’d head out on another world tour. Or, for those of us still at the restaurant of the Lover Fest that never was, headline her own festival excursion.

If these rumors prove anything, it’s that fans are ready to see Taylor Swift live in concert again. I know I would join that pre-sale all over again. Of course, it’s all going to depend on whether or not Swift is up to it. After the two-year tour and only a few months of a break, fans wonder if she is planning to tour this album at all. It will take confirmation from Swift herself to know.