Wait, Did Taylor & Travis Elope? Here’s Why The Internet Is Losing It

The Swifties are screaming, crying, and throwing confetti over a wedding invitation labeled “Taylor and Travis Kelce” that’s going viral on social media (and unless you live under a rock, I’m sure you’ve seen it). Is our favorite power couple not just secretly engaged, but secretly married? Like, did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce elope, or something?

On June 9, Wedding planner Ellie Nottoli recently took to her Instagram story to showcase her work on the wedding of Chicago Bears football player Cole Kmet and his fiancée, Emily Jarosz. The @elliestyled page posted sneak peeks of beautiful floral arrangements, fancy decor, and simple invitations for the big day. In the mix was an invitation addressed to “Taylor and Travis Kelce” at “Table 13.” Very interesting…

Now, Swift has been known to drop elaborate hints and meticulous details in her work, so naturally, fans are always looking for a clue for what is next. Many Swifties took this as a sign: Travis put a ring on it, the two eloped in secret, and the “Table 13” is yet another nod to an upcoming TS13 album. Others aren’t so sure, considering that it might be a simple mistake on the part of the planner or a fake invitation to garner attention.

And, of course, it could simply be a stylistic choice for addressing guests. Additionally, it appears that Taylor and Travis did not attend this wedding, which took place on June 7, so they may have been used as place-holder names. The duo did attend a family wedding on June 6 — so I’ll consider this theory debunked.

Either way, the Swifties are putting on their detective caps and getting to work. Lucky for us, they are documenting every single moment on social media for us all to enjoy.

i may be too woke but i just saw that wedding invitation that said “taylor and travis kelce” and i just think it’s a bit weird how they automatically put his last name on it and not hers pic.twitter.com/Z1fxhQnGS6 — fearless (2008)’s pr manager (@lqbyrinths) June 9, 2025

Taylor &Travis Kelce on table 13…. So not just a second wedding but they said you are married now congrats….. i am fine pic.twitter.com/ww6kDDnKvW — sarah ⸆⸉ ♡ (@taysohighsxhool) June 9, 2025

guys i fear this is common practice it’s likely he was was invited and she’s his plus 1 and therefore it’s taylor and travis kelce not taylor kelce and travis kelce https://t.co/gVaz7kjC7z — sorcha⸆⸉ 🫀| LIV THIS MONTH! (@Sorchaiscryingg) June 9, 2025

idk why people expect taylor swift to be married already, would you marry a MAN after just one year of knowing him? get checked — grb 𖦹 (@g555by) June 11, 2025

yall know damn well that when taylor gets married she's gonna take her husband name. her stage name will stay swift ofc — venus HEARD HALLEYS COMET (@venuscomett) June 11, 2025

I feel like the man should have to change and add their wife’s name to theirs too. ik this is not really abt Taylor n Travis n I don’t like them but like if they got married he should be Mr. Kelce-Swift https://t.co/SjslHZk8DM — jo cool (@malfloras) June 10, 2025

Whether it’s a slip-up, a nice piece of parchment, or a clever Easter egg, one thing’s for sure: the internet is in full spiral-mode. But until we get an official statement or a surprise track called “Table 13,” I’m not sweating it