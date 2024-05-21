ICYMI, Taylor Swift’s Getting A City In England Named After Her For The ‘Eras Tour’

The ongoing European leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is taking the internet by storm. Following the release of The Tortured Poets Department, the record-breaking tour resumed on May 9 in Paris where the singer surprised fans with an updated setlist. As Swifties continue to break stadium attendance records (or at least tune into grainy live streams if they can’t attend the shows), the cities Swift’s visiting are all trying to outdo each other.

Since the Eras Tour started, local governments have put up special signage, temporarily implemented a name change, and even granted Swift the title of honorary mayor to commemorate her arrival. Based on their dedication to a bench in Centennial Park, I would’ve said that Nashville took the cake on this friendly competition. That is, until Liverpool, England decided to transform themselves into “Taylor Town” starting June 8.

Thanks to The Beatles, Atomic Kitten, and Lightning Seeds, Liverpool is already rich with musical history, and Swift will add to that with sold-out shows at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium on June 13, 14, and 15. The city will house a series of art installations — each based on one album of Swift’s career, for a total of 11. These will include a replica of Swift’s moss-covered piano that she plays “Champagne Problems” on, a “red room” inspired by Red (Taylor’s Version), giant hearts to represent Lover, and a mural incorporating the number 13 that captures the vibe of Fearless.

A Swift-themed banner has already been hung on St. George’s Hall, and construction teams have started setting up in Liverpool.

And that’s not all. English and philosophy nerds, it’s your time to shine — the University of Liverpool’s Popular Music Department will host Tay Day, an academic conference open to fans, scholars, and critics.

“The musical, social and economic impact of Taylor Swift is undeniable and that’s why we’re really looking forward to starting a conversation about how Taylor is both Miss Americana and an anti-hero, to understand her style and her wildest dreams and to discuss her reputation,” said Sam Murray and Amy Skjerseth, the event’s organizers.

It’s no secret that Swift boosts the local economy of every city she visits on the Eras Tour. With the “Taylor Town” project also causing buzz among fans, experts are predicting that this will especially be the case for Liverpool. Swift’s likely bringing a £997 million boost to the UK economy – that’s more than a billion U.S. dollars!

Liverpool is giving Taylor Swift a welcome fit for the queen that she is, and we love to see it.