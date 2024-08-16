Taylor Swift Renamed One Of Her Songs & Fans Think It’s A Diss At Kanye West

It’s not surprising when big celebrities start beefing with each other, but the issues between pop star Taylor Swift and rapper Kanye West (or Ye) have been brewing for years, and it’s only getting more intense. ICYMI, Swift apparently renamed her song “thanK you aIMee” to “thank You aimEe,” and fans are thinking that the new capitalization is a jab at Kanye West.

But when did the beef start? It all started back at the 2009 MTV Awards when West ambushed Swift during her acceptance speech for Best Female Video; in his fury, West took the stage and declared Beyonce deserved the award for her hit “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)”, leaving both Swift and Beyonce mortified. While West later apologized, their truce didn’t last for long.

When West dropped his album The Life of Pablo in February of 2016, the song “Famous” included lyrics that shaded Swift. West rapped, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b**** famous.” After the song received backlash, West claimed he and Swift had discussed the lyrics prior to the album’s release, saying that she had found it funny and had given him her blessing.

However, the move didn’t sit right with Swift, so their feud has been seething with Swift dropping kinds of jabs West’s way. And to top it all off, just recently, Swift made a major move that’s surely to remind West where his place is: below No. 1.

taylor writing thanK you aIMee knowing she could change it to thank You aimEe https://t.co/nvEwqw94I0 pic.twitter.com/3tKt5wM0FN — nichole (TAYronto n2) (@fireworkshow13) August 15, 2024

taylor renaming that shit to “thank You aimEe” IS CRAZY she is mESSSYYYYYYYY i love her — emma 🫶🏼 (Taylor’s Version) (@strawbemmie) August 15, 2024

taylor changing the letters in thank you aimee from ‘Kim’ to ‘Ye’ is a VERY rep coded thing for her to do🐍 pic.twitter.com/hNWTNdaijV — 𝖈𝖔𝖚𝖗𝖙𝖓𝖊𝖞⸆⸉ 🪶 (@coffeeandcrocs) August 15, 2024

On Aug. 3, West and Ty Dolla Sign dropped their joint album Vultures 2, which was expected to make waves among the public. However, it’s not surprising that West’s album took a dip after Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department secured its 14th week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Kanye West’s streak of 11 consecutive #1 albums on the Billboard 200 has been ended after debuting behind Taylor Swift’s ‘Tortured Poets Department.’ pic.twitter.com/W2l84PRedy — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 11, 2024

Swift isn’t letting anyone take her top spot, especially when it comes to West, as the 14-time Grammy winner isn’t interested in working it out on the remix. Instead, after bumping West from seeing No. 1, she seemingly took another jab at him by renaming her mash-up of “thanK you aIMee” and “Mean” to “thank You aimEe.”

Blended together during her June 22 Eras show, the original title’s capital letters spelled out “Kim,” which was speculated to be a slight against West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who supported West throughout their tumultuous clashing. Now, the capital letters spell “Ye” — a direct call to her feud that’s riled up fans.

waaaaait ‘thank You aimEe’ as in “fuck you Kanye West” i support https://t.co/oMJ8MFaZu4 pic.twitter.com/TZVElrXyby — line hugged vin 🦋 no tayblessings (@darlingnotagain) August 15, 2024

While Swift hasn’t confirmed the quiet title change was about West and Kim Kardashian, there’s enough reason for fans to think that this is another move in their long feud, as many of the lyrics in the star’s album seem to point towards him.

It looks as though Swift has silenced West for the time being, and who knows? Maybe it’ll remain that way.