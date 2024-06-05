Taylor Swift Teasing A ‘TTPD’ Song Back In 2010 Proves She’s A Literal Mastermind

Taylor Swift’s album The Tortured Poets Department, which was released on April 19, has been living in fans’ minds rent-free — mine included. The synth-pop and folk tracks on the album detail her past 6-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, her fling with The 1975’s Matty Healy, hardships on tour, and more. Swift’s longest track on the album, “But Daddy I Love Him” seems to address her infamous relationship with Healy.

On the track, Swift discusses the rampant disapproval and judgment from fans on social media in response to their brief affair, but ultimately, she can’t help who she wants and won’t apologize for it. After all, who hasn’t had an embarrassing situationship?

In the song, Swift refutes claims that her relationship with Healy would dampen her reputation. She sings, “I’d rather burn my whole life down/ Than listen to one more second of all this b*tchin’ and moanin’/ I’ll tell you something ’bout my good name/ It’s mine alone to disgrace/ I don’t cater to all these vipers dressed in empath’s clothing.” Swift made it known that at the end of the day, she’s going to follow her heart, even if she’s met with disapproval.

On June 4, a clip from 2010 resurfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter). In the clip, Swift uses the phrase, “But Daddy I Love Him,” leading Swifties to believe that this song has been in the archives for the last 14 years. She is the queen of foreshadowing after all.

📺| A clip from 2008 of Taylor Swift saying “But Daddy I Love Him” has resurfaced recently pic.twitter.com/Ph77NKLKC8 — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) June 4, 2024

This wouldn’t be the first time Swift’s used easter eggs to communicate with fans, even if she wasn’t aware it was one at the time. In the clip, she refers to writing her song “Love Story” saying, “I wrote it right after my one epic teenage tantrum that I ever threw in my whole life, and I remember screaming something like, ‘But Daddy, I love him!’” Relatable.

Fans responded to this resurfaced clip by highlighting Swift’s genius mind. Who else can foreshadow a song 14 years in advance? I’ll wait.

Taymind is minding — joey (@Fan_FlickOn) June 4, 2024

she’s a mastermind — 🦊 (@mkhset) June 5, 2024

she was just so ahead of her time — tyler ୨୧ (@hoaxigan13) June 4, 2024

Oh tayprophecy — Olly || Gray & Blue & Fights & Tunnels (@GotLoveSick_) June 4, 2024

Is anything ever just a coincidence with Taylor Swift? Who knows, she may have had the entirety of The Tortured Poets Department written back in 2010. Only time can tell what else is up Swift’s sleeve, but whatever it is, Swifties are never prepared.