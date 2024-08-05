Taylor Swift Might’ve Responded To Kanye West’s “Lifestyle” Name-Drop In The Most Taylor Way

Y’all, rapper Kanye West name-dropped Taylor Swift again in one of his new songs, but this time, Travis Kelce was mentioned too. West has been no stranger to shading Swift in his music, and it didn’t stop with the release of his new album, Vultures 2 on Aug. 2. On his track, “Lifestyle (Demo),” he rapped, “I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce,” referring to Kelce’s position on the Kansas City Chiefs while also name-dropping Swift.

Swifties speculate that Swift responded to this callout at her Aug. 3 Eras Tour show in Warsaw, Poland. During Swift’s Red set, she’s known for donning shirts of different phrases during her song “22.” The shirt she decided to wear for the Aug. 3 show read, “I Bet You Think About Me,” referring to a vault track from the Red era and seemingly, West’s mention of her in his latest album. (Her Campus reached out to Swift’s team for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.) Needless to say, it seems like Swift is living in West’s head rent-free.

Many Swifties feel as though West’s mentions of Swift in his music is his way to hold onto relevance, and honestly, they may be onto something. Many have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts on the name-drop, Swift’s apparent respond, and Ye’s continuous dragging of Swift, which they are not pleased about.

She’s so funny for wearing the I bet you think about me shirt after Ka*ye name dropped her and Travis in his song an actual comedian — Tiffani 💕 (@PALLOTAYVIS) August 3, 2024

kanye west name dropped taylor swift in a song AGAIN??? bro it’s pathetic, he’s so obsessed — em (@blxndesolo) August 3, 2024

when i arrive to the who’s the most obsessed with taylor swift competition but kanye west is already there — ًً (@roxyacruxs) August 3, 2024

Kanye West continuing her feud with Taylor Swift in 2024 pic.twitter.com/Kp9Jf84rRK — Mona Biker (@BikerMona) August 3, 2024

Kanye West is a washed up rapper who got canceled and now tries to stay relevant by parading around with his naked wife. His latest play is to name drop Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce so it can get him in the headlines.

It’s so laughably pathetic. — #LevelUpWomen (@DameAurora) August 5, 2024

Swift and West’s beef dates back to 2009 at MTV’s VMAs, where he infamously interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech for Best Female Video. “I’mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time,” he said onstage. Following Ye’s interruption, the crowd booed, whichSwift thought was directed at her when talking about the incident in her 2020 Netflix documentary, Miss Americana.

The hit-makers’ tumultuous rivalry worsened with West’s song “Famous” in 2016, in which he rapped, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b*tch famous.” Swift revealed that she never consented to that verse, but Ye’s then-wife, Kim Kardashian, leaked a recording of a phone call where Swift seemingly approved of the line. This then led to many on the internet calling Swift a “snake,” which then inspired the theme of her 2017 album, Reputation. The full phone call conversation was leaked in 2020, which revealed she had in fact not approved West’s lyric.

Fast forward to February 2024, West mentioned Swift in the album, Vultures 1, on the track “Carnival.” He rapped, “I mean since Taylor Swift, (Ha) since I had the Rollie on the wrist (Ha) / I’m the new Jesus, b*tch (Ha), I turn water to Cris’ (Ha).”

While Swift didn’t directly respond to West using her name in “Carnival,” she seemingly released a diss targeted toward Kardashian with her song “thanK you aIMme” on The Tortured Poets Department. Swift begins the song singing, “When I picture my hometown / There’s a bronze, spray-painted statue of you,” which many fans think describes Kardashian.

This feud between Swift and West has been years in the making and TBH, I don’t see West stopping his shading of Swift any time soon (as much as we may want it to).