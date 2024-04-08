Throw A Party For ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ With These Ideas From TikTok

I’m sure we all remember where we were when we found out that Taylor Swift announced her newest album, The Tortured Poets Department, at the 2024 Grammys. Back when this news dropped in February, April 19 felt so far away. Well besties, it’s officially April. What better way to honor the release of the new album than with a Tortured Poets Department party?
Although the album isn’t out yet, The Tortured Poets Department is already giving light academia core and Dead Poets Society vibes. All of the Instagram posts Swift has made about the album so far have been in black and white, filled with poetry and potential song lyrics like “I love you, it’s ruining my life.” With song titles like “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” and “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can),” it’s clear we’re in for a whirlwind of emotions with this album (I might have to buy some extra tissues just in case). Round up your Swifitie friends RN. Throwing a TPD listening party with your friends is the best way to have some emotional support as you’re listening and debriefing about songs immediately after.
Need some activities to do or party theme inspiration? TikTok has some of the best Tortured Poets Department party ideas for you to try with your besties on April 19.
- Candle Crafting Party
-
Calling all the Swiftie crafters out there! I’m so obsessed with TikToker Mark Polchleb’s candle crafting idea. It doubles as decor and a fun activity to do right before the album drops. Start by printing out Taylor’s words from her Feb. 4 Instagram post onto tissue paper. Next, tape the printed tissue paper around your candle of choice and put some baking paper over that. Using a blow dryer, hover over the words on the highest setting. And BOOM. You’ve accomplished Tortured Poets Department-core candles and ambiance.
- Tortured Poets Department Inspired Potluck
-
We can’t have a listening party without food, y’all. TikToker @noitsbicky made her very own Tortured Poets Department “Menuscript” and it’s a stroke of genius. She created incredibly punny dishes that took inspiration from the track list like “But Daddy I Loaf Him” and “Clara Bow-tie Pasta.” Blondie-inspired dinner? Sign me up.
- Eras Costume Party
-
This idea is a Swiftie party staple. You literally can’t go wrong with a ‘dress as your favorite Taylor era’ party. There are so many options to choose from and iconic looks to recreate. You can pop off and wear on-theme dresses or go the more casual route. TikToker Nikki Rossi did a combination of both extravagant and casual looks and she ate and left no crumbs.
- Bracelet Making Party
-
They say if you see a beaded bracelet on a table, a Swiftie is nearby. Just kidding, I made that up. But what better way to welcome a brand new T-Swift album than with a bracelet-making party? The Tortured Poets Department is giving muted colors, gray, black, and white so far. Stock up on some neutral-colored beads and start those bracelets, besties!
- Decoration Making Party
-
Mark Polchleb is back with another must-do crafting idea. Repurpose old books by making them into cute book page lanterns or mini book garlands. My fave idea is definitely the book lanterns. All you have to do is cut out a page from an old book (my book girlies are cringing right now, I’m sorry) and glue or tape it to a paper bag. Add an LED tea light and you’re done! If everyone at the party makes one, it’s going to give the party that Tortured Poets Department vibe that Taylor herself would probably approve of. It’s giving light academia.
As April 19 draws nearer, I’m gonna need to stock up on some crafting supplies and Kleenex. RIP to my emotional stability.