Throw A Party For ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ With These Ideas From TikTok

I’m sure we all remember where we were when we found out that Taylor Swift announced her newest album, The Tortured Poets Department, at the 2024 Grammys. Back when this news dropped in February, April 19 felt so far away. Well besties, it’s officially April. What better way to honor the release of the new album than with a Tortured Poets Department party?

Although the album isn’t out yet, The Tortured Poets Department is already giving light academia core and Dead Poets Society vibes. All of the Instagram posts Swift has made about the album so far have been in black and white, filled with poetry and potential song lyrics like “I love you, it’s ruining my life.” With song titles like “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” and “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can),” it’s clear we’re in for a whirlwind of emotions with this album (I might have to buy some extra tissues just in case). Round up your Swifitie friends RN. Throwing a TPD listening party with your friends is the best way to have some emotional support as you’re listening and debriefing about songs immediately after.

Need some activities to do or party theme inspiration? TikTok has some of the best Tortured Poets Department party ideas for you to try with your besties on April 19.

As April 19 draws nearer, I’m gonna need to stock up on some crafting supplies and Kleenex. RIP to my emotional stability.