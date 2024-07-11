So, Why Did Pete Davidson & Madelyn Cline Break Up?

It seems like things have fizzled out between SNL star Pete Davidson and Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline.

On July 10, news broke of the pair’s break up after 10 months of dating, which was first reported by The U.S. Sun. In that report, one insider close to Davidson shared that he and Cline “ended things fairly recently,” and the split “was amicable.” On a positive note, it seems like there’s no bad blood between Davidson and Cline following their break up.

So, what caused this couple to break up? A source told Entertainment Tonight, “Pete and Madelyn’s relationship has been on and off for months and an ever-changing thing. Things have fizzled out and they are no longer seeing one another.” You heard it here folks. It seems as though the on-and-off again couple had a drama-free and amicable breakup. As for the off chance these two will get back together in the future, it seems pretty unlikely.

Now, if you haven’t been keeping up with Davidson and Cline’s short-lived romance, allow me to fill you in. Though they kept their relationship pretty private, the par went confirmed to be dating in September 2023 by People.

After news of their relationship was made public, Cline attended Davidson’s standup show in Las Vegas. The pair stayed in Crockfords Entertainment Suite at Resorts World Las Vegas for their “quick 24-hour trip” and “spent a majority of their time” at the hotel’s Allē Lounge on 66.

In October 2023, The pair were first publicly seen leaving an SNL afterparty following Davidson hosting the Season 49 premiere.

14.10 | New video of Madelyn Cline with Sofia Hublitz and Pete Davidson leaving the SNL after-party in New York last night. pic.twitter.com/1GcZbWb55G — Madelyn Cline Content (@madelyncontent) October 15, 2023

At the premiere, Cline sat next to Davidson’s family, and a source at the time told Entertainment Tonight that “Things between Madelyn and Pete seem to be getting more serious… She looked comfortable with them and seemed happy to be there and proud of him.” We love a supportive GF.

At the afterparty, a source told People that the pair “seemed very lovey, very cute, but they kept to themselves.” After canceling a string of comedy shows in December, Davidson was seen with Cline visiting Bobo’s Café in Somers, New York.

Though the couple made no red carpet debut, Davidson hard-launched his romance with Cline in his Netflix special Turbo Fonzarelli. After being spotted together at the NY cafe, the pair wasn’t seen publicly with one another before the announcement of their break up. However, Cline has a cameo in Davidson’s Turbo Fonzarelli, where she can be seen in a private jet in a hoodie and puffer jacket gazing out the window.

In spite of her Netflix appearance, curtains have seemed to close on the pair’s relationship. Although Davidson and Cline weren’t each other’s endgame, there’s undoubtedly someone out there for both of them. And given the comedian’s track record, it’s only a matter of time before he finds himself in a new ‘ship.