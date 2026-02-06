If Taylor Swift’s new music video for “Opalite” had you doing a double-take and rewinding just to confirm you weren’t imagining things, trust me, you’re not alone. “Opalite” is full of celeb cameos, from Domhnall Gleeson to Jodie Turner-Smith, with many stars in blink-and-you-miss-it roles, which made the whole video feel like one big Easter egg hunt. But, TBH, the “Opalite” music video cameos miiiight seem like a random lineup — that is, if you’re not caught up on your Swiftie lore.

This isn’t the first time Swift has turned a music video into a celebrity meetup moment. Back in her 1989 album era in 2014, she released a music video for “Bad Blood,” which featured a star-studded lineup of a whopping *17* celebs who all played action heroes. But while “Bad Blood” featured many of Swift’s real-life friends (and two namesakes of her cats), the cast of “Opalite” is… not quite as prominent in Swift’s real life. But actually, many of them had one key thing in common.

The shared connection traces back to Swift’s Oct. 3, 2025, guest appearance on The Graham Norton Show, a talk show featuring multiple celebs chatting all together. In an Instagram post about the “Opalite” video’s release, Swift said this is when the idea for all the cameos in “Opalite” came to her. During the show, Swift, who was on the episode promoting The Life of a Showgirl, was seated alongside Domhnall Gleeson, Lewis Capaldi, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Cillian Murphy, a group she said in her IG post that she felt “ridiculously lucky” to be paired with. She went on to write that during the show, Gleeson “made a light hearted joke about wanting to be in one of my music videos,” which sparked the cameo idea in Swift’s mind. From there, the concept grew even bigger; Swift said she thought it would be “wild if all of our fellow guests on the Graham Norton show that night, including Graham himself, could be a part of it too.”

And it turns out, that’s exactly what happened. Everyone from the episode appears in Swift’s video — but they’re not the only celebs to make cameos. Here’s a list of *all* the “Opalite” music video cameos.

Domhnall Gleeson as Lonely Man

The Lonely Man mirrored the same loneliness that Swift’s character, Lonely Woman, experienced with his co-dependent relationship with his cactus that kept hurting him — until he and Swift were able to come together and form an epic friendship.

Graham Norton as Nope-Alite Spokesperson

Graham Norton appeared as a salesperson for Nope-alite, which would have ended the Lonely Man and Woman’s friendship, but luckily they were able to get away unscathed.

Cillian Murphy as Opalite Spokesperson and Ad Voiceover

While Cillian Murphy wasn’t physically in the music video, trust that he wasn’t forgotten. Murphy was as much involved in this project as his other Graham Norton Show couch members, just in a different way, both with the voiceover at the start of the video and with his photo featured in an ad partway through.

Lewis Capaldi as The Greatest Mall Photographer To Ever Do it

Capaldi’s role as the quirky mall photographer perfectly captures his personality that fans see through his interviews and online persona. I could totally see Capaldi being the kind of photographer to make friends with people he is photographing and even joining in on the fun.

Jodie Turner-Smith as Aerobics Dream Girl

This is not the first music video Turner-Smith has appeared in (and I am sure it won’t be her last). Turner-Smith was also featured in Zayn Malik’s music video “Pillowtalk.”

Greta Lee as Indie Rock Goddess

Greta Lee is an actress who most recently appeared in Tron: Ares. Appearing as an Indie Rock Goddess was honestly such a perfect vibe for her.

Austin Swift as Partygoer

Now a member of the Graham Norton squad, but important all the same: Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, made an appearance in the party scene with Gleeson as a party guest. He can be seen in the background toward the left with a drink in his hand.

Eras Tour Backup Dancers

Fans may recognize several dancers from The Eras Tour, making this a fun Easter egg for longtime Swifties. “Opalite” features Karen Chuang as the opening lead in the ad in the beginning of the music video, Raphael Thomas as the Bartender, Natalie Reid as the girl Swift kicks off the barstool to make room for her rock friend, Kevin Scheitzbach as the Movie Theater Attendant, Whyley Yoshimura and Sam McWilliams as a couple shopping for Nope-alite, and the iconic Kameron Saunders as the Talent Show Judge.

The “Opalite” music video is available to watch on Spotify and Apple Music, and will be released on YouTube on Sunday, Feb. 8 at 8 a.m. .