Lisa’s VMAs Performance Had Fans Asking This Question

Lisa performed her hit song “Rockstar” at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, and it has fans asking questions. ICYMI, fans noticed how her rapping didn’t match up with the music, raising questions about lip-syncing. So, was Lisa lip-syncing at the 2024 VMAs?

Leading up to her VMA performance, a lot of people were hyped about what Lisa would bring to the table, considering the fact that she’s used to performing with her girl group BLACKPINK. During her performance, fans thought it was quite obvious that she was missing words and lip-syncing to her song.

As always, once something goes viral, people will flock over to X/Twitter as a way to express their feelings. Social media users took social media shortly after the performance to discuss if Lisa was lip-syncing or not, and let’s just say that the internet is divided.

Along with the lip-syncing allegations, other fans have pointed out that Lisa lacked energy within her stage presence. Because of this, the performance (to some seemed) boring and not anything that you would expect from an outstanding performer like Lisa. A bit harsh, no?

Regardless, the internet has been chatting nonstop about the performance — the good parts and (in their opinion) the bad.

Lisa better lip sync for her life honey pic.twitter.com/GbPV7KYfCq — real (@aciidic222) September 12, 2024

Is anyone teaching these new kids how to actually lip sync? This Lisa chick looked a solid second off behind the live track lol #VMAs pic.twitter.com/JWRmTvlkUA — Chief of the Phog (@PhoggyPhorum) September 12, 2024

Lisa is losing the lip sync battle girl!!!!!!!! #justjoking pic.twitter.com/9MBvOJti1e — ljna ꩜ 🇵🇸 (@umlinaluv) September 12, 2024

what’s the decider of who’s allowed to lip sync and who isn’t? cus miss lisa hasn’t said one word. #VMAs — #1 Mature Era Whore ᴹ♚ᴶ (@guccimykol) September 12, 2024

Lisa is the worst lip syncing I’ve ever seen she’s not even trying — 🌸 (@koughdropped) September 12, 2024

Some fans, though, think that Lisa killed it. And I agree!

Lisa, I’m not familiar with your game but Ms Girlie Pop killed that. Get it girl. — dove 🕊️ (@hamletcoded) September 12, 2024

Lisa absolutely killed it 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Whitney 🎃 (@whitneylou13) September 12, 2024

lisa looked stunning and she killed it !!! — 𝘷𝘢𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘢. ❦ (@twistedriptide) September 12, 2024

I think it’s safe to say that everyone is entitled to their own opinions when it comes to Lisa’s performance, but all I can say is that she performed with a lot of spirit and it showcased her incredible persona.