Welcome to The Eras Tour! Being the first and only musical artist to have a single tour grossing over $1 billion, Taylor Swift’s global reach is unarguable. People of all ages, genders, and backgrounds regularly connect to her music in some way, and have all come together over the last year and a half to show their love to the biggest pop star in the world. Across five continents, she has repeatedly blown fans away with her stunning designer outfits, her breathtaking vocals, and the entire production that goes into making The Eras Tour an unforgettable experience for anyone who attends.
Although it’d be impossible for Taylor Swift to perform all 274 of her songs, she does manage to get out a whopping 46 songs in just three hours and 15 minutes. And though only 10 are represented at the Eras Tour, Swift currently has 11 albums out in the world, spanning nearly 18 years — more than half of her life. From her self-titled record back in 2006 to her most recent record-breaking album, The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift has generously allowed fans to use her music as a source of comfort through her relatable — and oftentimes vulnerable — lyrics.
At the 133rd show of this seismic tour, Miami Night 2 on Saturday, Oct. 19, I had the privilege of not only hearing the masterpiece that is “loml” live and seeing Taylor Swift in person (I’m still not over it), but also being able to share the stands with the most dazzling people in the world: my fellow Swifties. They are the backbone to this entire affair; without the fans, there would be no Eras Tour. It is the fans who have supported Swift for years, and who come back time and time again for any taste of any musical genius she releases — and there’s a lot. While mingling amongst the fans, I spoke to six passionate Gen Zers and asked them to share with me what the Eras Tour means to them.
- “Highlights THe beauty of growing up.” — Mckay, 18, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
-
“The tour highlights the beauty of growing up with Taylor through the years. Being here lets me channel my inner child who adored her. Especially now as we all grow older, it is such a beautiful experience.”
- “it’s a feeling of home.” — Lex, 22, Valencia College
-
“The Eras Tour brings a sense of community and positivity among all of Taylor’s fans. From trading friendship bracelets to screaming the words to your favorite songs with strangers, it’s a feeling of home. I’m grateful to have been able to experience it, and all the magic that The Eras Tour is!”
- “The experience to relive girlhood.” — Riley, 25, University of Tennessee, Knoxville
-
“Being at The Eras Tour gives me the experience to relive girlhood. I grew up listening to Taylor Swift, from elementary school and all the way through college. It’s like I get to walk through all the best moments of life, and I get to do it with my friends.”
- “being able to take a break from life.” — Julian, 22
-
“I appreciate being able to take a break from life. I work all the time and have two jobs, so being at the show lets me take the time to enjoy myself again. I saw her years ago at the Reputation Stadium Tour, and from then, I vowed to see her in concert again. She lets me feel free from the responsibilities of life. It’s also special that I get to be so close to someone I have been a fan of and loved since 2009.”
- “a sense of community.” — Stacy, 27, Florida State University
-
“I love that there is such a sense of community among her fans. It’s great to be surrounded by people that I know I share similar interests with. I also know this is a safe space and no judgment will be thrown around by anyone here. It feels like everyone is a family.”
- “a celebration of Taylor’s womanhood.” — Jessica, 21, University of Central Florida
-
“The Eras Tour is a celebration of Taylor’s womanhood. As fans, we got to watch her grow through her entire career. I was able to go to one of the Tampa tour dates early last year, and just from then to now, you can see how much she has transformed in so many ways. Since then, we’ve got a whole new album added to the setlist, so it’s been really cool watching her evolve through that change and become more herself as time goes on.”