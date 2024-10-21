Welcome to The Eras Tour! Being the first and only musical artist to have a single tour grossing over $1 billion, Taylor Swift’s global reach is unarguable. People of all ages, genders, and backgrounds regularly connect to her music in some way, and have all come together over the last year and a half to show their love to the biggest pop star in the world. Across five continents, she has repeatedly blown fans away with her stunning designer outfits, her breathtaking vocals, and the entire production that goes into making The Eras Tour an unforgettable experience for anyone who attends.

Although it’d be impossible for Taylor Swift to perform all 274 of her songs, she does manage to get out a whopping 46 songs in just three hours and 15 minutes. And though only 10 are represented at the Eras Tour, Swift currently has 11 albums out in the world, spanning nearly 18 years — more than half of her life. From her self-titled record back in 2006 to her most recent record-breaking album, The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift has generously allowed fans to use her music as a source of comfort through her relatable — and oftentimes vulnerable — lyrics.

Photo by Amanda Hurtuk

At the 133rd show of this seismic tour, Miami Night 2 on Saturday, Oct. 19, I had the privilege of not only hearing the masterpiece that is “loml” live and seeing Taylor Swift in person (I’m still not over it), but also being able to share the stands with the most dazzling people in the world: my fellow Swifties. They are the backbone to this entire affair; without the fans, there would be no Eras Tour. It is the fans who have supported Swift for years, and who come back time and time again for any taste of any musical genius she releases — and there’s a lot. While mingling amongst the fans, I spoke to six passionate Gen Zers and asked them to share with me what the Eras Tour means to them.