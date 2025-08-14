Taylor Swift Is A Great Songwriter, But She’s Even Better At Making Bread Puns

Aug. 12 marked the continuation of a longtime era of Taylor Swift: her sourdough starter era. While appearing on the New Heights podcast to talk about her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift spoke about her latest hobby with some hilarious bread puns. Spoiler alert: it got a whole lot of loaf from fans on X (formerly Twitter).

Since the end of the Eras Tour, a massive fan-fest of sanctimonious Swifties, the entire world has been speculating over her next project. While discussing her latest habits on New Heights, she said that they could be categorized as “hobbies you could have had in the 1700s, you know?” Yes, Taylor, we know exactly what you mean.

The Sagittarius superstar was as passionate as ever, joining the trend of homemade bread-making like a happy passenger. It didn’t take long for her to go onto a tangent, discussing the preparations she takes in the kitchen, from decorating parchment paper to teaching Travis Kelce the perfect level of a dough’s rise, as debated on the sourdough baking blogs she frequents. After helping him in the kitchen, Swift went so far as to claim that Travis’s sourdough was superior to hers. Understandably, older brother, Jason Kelce, found that hard to believe. Clearly, Travis had a great teacher in Swift.

As expected, our clearly gifted baking queen has been honing her energy into this hobby. I’m picturing her covered in flour and shouting across the kitchen to Travis for “hands, chef!” She’s been getting creative with the different flavors, stating that “sourdough’s taken over my life in a huge way. I’m really talking about bread 60% of the time now.” She’s talking cinnamon raisin, blueberry lemon, and of course, a rainbow-inspired funfetti loaf for the adorable Kelce girls.

Taylor Swift’s bread puns are top-tier

The wordsmith herself couldn’t resist the ability for lyricism, getting punny with the entire experience. For about a minute straight, she started dropping every bread pun set to her discography. Seriously, here’s a list:

“Are you bread-y for it?” — “…Ready for it?” “Flour song is a slammin’ screen door.” — “Our Song” “It’s a loaf story, baby, just say ‘yeast.'” — “Love Story” “Loaf-ing him was bread.” — “Red”

Once the songwriting legend began dropping bread-themed puns, fans were as wide-eyed as Travis Kelce.

Taylor’s obsession with sourdough and sourdough puns 🥺 “loafing him was bread” 🥺🥺 “you don’t know that song that’s okay it wasn’t on the tour” 😭😭😭😭🥺🥺🥺 i love her so much pic.twitter.com/MZY2o1H6Jt — Ann. (@folkverses) August 14, 2025

Everyone in the world listening to Taylor Swift talk about cinnamon Swirl Sourdough. pic.twitter.com/Cr2y7U1bXv — Gay Father Figure (@ThatGayDad13) August 14, 2025

taylor after sending sourdough to her friends pic.twitter.com/vLeXEdQ1OA — ❤️‍🔥 Taylor Swift Tour Updates (@TS13ontour) August 14, 2025

taylor if she stays more than a minute without mentioning sourdough bread pic.twitter.com/SpZxC0BTg5 — nanasversion ❤️‍🔥 (@nansversion) August 14, 2025

swifties starting a sourdough blog after hearing Taylor is on there constantly pic.twitter.com/QvNdAq7eXU — ❤️‍🔥 Taylor Swift Tour Updates (@TS13ontour) August 13, 2025

me at nearly 1am in the uk watching taylor swift go on a 7 minute rant about sourdough bread pic.twitter.com/DcOgacJy04 — mari 🪩; (@poeticinemas) August 13, 2025

I’m never gonna at a loaf of sourdough made by taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/CaPs8pR4Cy — beccie ❤️‍🔥 (@nothowyouhoped) August 13, 2025

The concept of Taylor Swift lurking in your sourdough blog pic.twitter.com/wit9zVXehQ — lissa (@lissamz_) August 14, 2025

The proof is in the pudding, or should we say cinnamon raisin sourdough. A certified marketing genius, if Taylor Swift wanted to take over the world of bread making with her own company, I’d buy the cat-sticker decorated boxes anytime. All I know is I want to be Selena Gomez receiving a personalized sourdough box from long-time friend Taylor Swift. Of course, even bread can be an Easter Egg because… of course it can!

Taylor Swift sent Ashley Avignone the famous signature “cinnamon raisin sourdough” homemade bread 😭🥺🍞



“The loaf of a dough girl” pic.twitter.com/jbb0ZIsDqh — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) August 14, 2025

Taylor Swift sent a homemade sourdough loaf bread to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.



“It’s a loaf story.” 🤎 pic.twitter.com/uJbdnAIHNV — Selena Gomez News (@SELENAT0RSARMY) July 22, 2025

Celebrities, they’re just like us! Even the most talented and phenomenal of artists love a quirky pun, or two. If I find out that the next album is called Sourdough, I’m out. Seriously Taylor, “I loaf you, it’s ruining my life!”