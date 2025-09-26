Tate McRae dropped her first song post-breakup with The Kid Laroi on Sept. 26, and it seems like Tatiana was the one behind these lyrics. McRae’s single is titled “Tit For Tat,” which is British slang that basically translates to retaliating with insult or injury. Fans seem to think McRae is literally going tit for tat, releasing this song as a response to The Kid Laroi’s “A Cold Play.” Although fans have been speculating about their breakup since July 2025, these songs seem to confirm the news.

In the opening verse of “A Cold Play,” The Kid Laroi sings, “Who was I to think that I could fix you, baby? (Who?) / Who would I be if I didn’t miss you, baby? (Who) / I hope that you know you were appreciated / Around my house, I still got up all of our pictures, baby, mm / ‘Cause I still love you, that’s how I feel at my core / Flew different states to come see you in between tour / I gave you everything I had and even more.”

In her single “Tit For Tat,” McRae seems to respond to the song. In the chorus, she sings, “Thought I might love you again, see how I feel / Now that you’re acting like that, boy, I never will / Last night, she answered my call, it sealed the deal / Right now, I’m not even about you.” In the pre-chorus, it seems as though the muse has to be none other than The Kid Laroi as she sings, “Let’s go song for song, let’s go back to back / Let’s go tit for tat, boy, you asked for that / That’s the best you got, where’s the good one at? / I was never ever as far away as you thought.” After all, who else would she be going “song for song” with?

Fans are also noticing parallels in both The Kid Laroi and McRae’s songs. In the chorus of “A Cold Play,” The Kid Laroi repeats, “Fix you, fix you, fix you, fix you / Fix you, fix you, fix you, wish I could.” Meanwhile, in “Tit for Tat,” McRae sings, “Let’s go song for song, let’s go back to back / Fix your f*cking self, kiss my ass for that / That’s the best you got, where’s the good one at? / Should’ve known you’d be the type to change.” McRae is not holding back in “Tit For Tat.”

Following the song’s release, McRae took to her Instagram Story, writing, “Wrote this song 2 weeks ago in Nashville on tour <3 finding inspiration everywhere I go.”

Whether the song was created in response to The Kid Laroi or not, one thing is for sure: it is immediately going on my hype playlist.