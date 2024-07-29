You Could Win Free VIP Tickets To See Tate McRae In NYC! Get The Deets

This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

Festival season may be winding down, but the itch to see this year’s biggest concerts isn’t going away anytime soon. You have the fits, you’re ready to clear out your camera roll, and now you just need tickets — and maybe some travel arrangements. Well, you’re in luck, because now you have the chance to win free tickets to see Tate McRae in NYC! Oh, it gets better. The winner won’t *just* get free tickets, they’ll get two free VIP tickets and airfare and hotel.

How to Enter

Entering to win is *so* easy! Head to this link and make sure you’re good to vote by taking action. After you submit your entry, you’ll get a link that can set you up with extra chances to win by getting your friends to enter. We love a win-win moment.

