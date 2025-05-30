Tate McRae dropped her new song “Just Keep Watching” — and its accompanying music video — on May 30, the latest song from the upcoming F1 movie soundtrack. In truly iconic fashion, McRae referenced her hit “Sports Car” in the new song’s lyrics. The synergy is off the charts, if you ask me.

“Just Keep Watching” is one of the first singles released from the movie soundtrack, which also features music by Madison Beer, RAYE, Doja Cat, Rosé, and more. McRae’s addition to the soundtrack showcases her signature style, with sultry lyrics and an energetic beat fit for dancing.

One lyric from the song is particularly catching fans’ attention. McRae sings, “Your friends, they try / But they don’t know what this is / Tell ‘em one by one, show ‘em one by one / Twist my wrist.” Several fans online saw this as a reference to McRae’s popular single, “Sports Car,” from her So Close To What album, released earlier in 2025. On “Sports Car,” McRae sings, “I think you know what this is / I think you wanna / No, you ain’t got no Mrs. / Oh, but you got a sports car.” Both songs describe a whirlwind relationship that toes the line between casual and committed, with this lyric parallel standing out in particular. Their thematic similarities aside, McRae referencing “Sports Car” in a song for the F1 movie is simply iconic.

The rest of the lyrics for “Just Keep Watching” are just as exciting. The chorus is perfectly catchy: “Goes like this, start with the track / Eyes on me, archin’ my back / Just like this, here for the night / You ain’t buyin’ in? Just keep watching.”

In the music video for “Just Keep Watching,” McRae takes her cool girl vibe to a whole new level. She’s shown strutting on a treadmill and pedaling (and posing) on an exercise bike, as if training for a race. A Tate McRae music video wouldn’t be complete without a fierce dance scene, either, and “Just Keep Watching” delivers. In the music video’s final scene, she steps out in a stunning pink two-piece outfit to dance in front of a room of F1 racers. She even reaches out for the camera and takes it with her as she struts down a runway, fully embodying the phrases “all eyes on me” and “just keep watching.”

With hard-hitting lyrics and a flashy new music video, “Just Keep Watching” is evidence of McRae’s climb to pop power. Plus, nothing says pop princess more than being able to reference your past hit in a new song for a blockbuster movie.