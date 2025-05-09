On May 9, Rosé dropped a brand new song, “Messy,” and accompanying music video for the forthcoming F1 movie, starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris. The video shows brand new clips from the film, which hits theaters on June 27. The movie follows former F1 racer Sonny Hayes (Pitt), who gets a call to come out of retirement and mentor Apex Grand Prix team rookie Noah Pearce (Idris). The movie will hit theaters two days before the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix, and will feature all ten Formula One teams and their drivers, including Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, and Max Verstappen. Rosé’s “Messy” music video gives fans an inside look at the movie, with a few never-before-seen clips.

Rosé’s “Messy” video is set in Las Vegas, which is where the movie was partly shot. It starts with the singer in an upscale bar with a martini by her side. She sings, “You and I are tangled as these sheets / I’m alive, but I can barely breathe / With your arms around me, it feels like I’m drownin’ / If I reach for somethin’ I can’t keep / How bad could it really be?” The video switches between Rosé at the bar and a clip from the F1 movie, where Pitt is playing a card game using marbles with Kerry Condon, who plays Pitt’s love interest, Kate.

Later in the video, Rosé sits in a club alone on top of a pile of shining crystals, with more crystals falling from the ceiling. She sings, “I want all of your complicatеd / Give me hell and all of your worst / Whеn the party’s over and I’m screamin’, ‘I hate it’ / How bad could it really hurt / If tonight we just let it burn?” This scene is spliced alongside another scene from the movie, where dancers in a Las Vegas club spin and twirl as they hang from the ceiling of a club.

Viewers also see Rosé singing from the balcony of a Vegas hotel, with the lyrics, “You’re pullin’ back and I’m runnin’ for the door / You’re sayin’ those words and it just makes me want you more / A second chance with our hearts on the floor / Guess it’s love.” She continues in the chorus, “So, baby, let’s get messy, let’s get all the way undone / Come over, undress me just like I’ve never been touched / Baby, I’m obsessed with you and there’s no replica / Maybe if it’s messy, if it’s messy, if it’s messy / Then you know it’s really love.” As Rosè sings, viewers see cars racing on Vegas streets from F1, and a scene of Pitt and Condon kissing.

Rosé’s single and music video are just the latest from the movie’s soundtrack, F1: The Album, which will be released in full on June 27 alongside the film. On May 1, the first single from the album dropped — “Lose My Mind” from Toilver and Doja Cat. The album will have 17 songs and also feature Ed Sheeran, Tate McRae, Raye, Roddy Ricch, Sexyy Red, Madison Beer, and more iconic artists.

At this point, I’m not sure if I’m more excited for the F1 movie or the album. Regardless, I’ll be watching and listening to both on June 27.