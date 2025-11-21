Tate McRae has blessed us once again. The pop singer released the deluxe version of her album So Close To What on Nov. 21, and I can confirm it has no skips. So Close To What was originally released on Feb. 21, with hits like “Sports Car” and “Revolving Door.” Since its release, McRae has cemented her place as a true pop star, even being nominated for a 2026 Grammy (her first nom!) in the category Best Dance Pop Recording for her song “Just Keep Watching” from the F1 movie soundtrack.

The deluxe album follows the Sept. 26 release of her hit song “TIT FOR TAT,” which I still cannot get out of my head. The deluxe version features four new songs alongside “TIT FOR TAT”: “TRYING ON SHOES,” “ANYTHING BUT LOVE,” “NOBODY’S GIRL,” and “HORSESHOE.” But the new songs aren’t all McRae released: She also dropped a new music video to “NOBODY’S GIRL,” and it’s an absolute post-breakup masterpiece.

The drop of the deluxe album follows McRae’s public breakup with The Kid Laroi, and “NOBODY’S GIRL” celebrates McRae’s single era. The song begins with the singer asserting that she is “so hot, so smart, so witty,” but opens up about her struggles too, with her singing, “My heart was like an open sore / saw like 20 healers when I was on tour.”

The song’s chorus is a celebration of McRae’s newfound independence, with her singing: “I am nobody’s girl / I love it so much.” In the chorus, she also addresses an ex, which many can assume to be The Kid Laroi: “Does it mess you up / that you had it and you lost it?”

The bridge features McRae speaking more than singing, reflecting on her stance on relationships now. “I love love and affection and fancy things / but I think I like me more,” she sings. Personally, I couldn’t be happier that McRae is clearly healing and growing from the drama.

In typical Tate McRae fashion, the song’s accompanying music video is also stunning. Filmed in a grainy style and featuring doubles of McRae and her dancers, it has vintage and surreal vibes. In the video, McRae is also shown wearing angel wings in multiple clips, referencing the song’s line, “When I ask, the angels sing / they say ‘real love doesn’t clip your wings.’” The video ends with McRae’s body glowing, emitting a light that takes up the whole screen. I couldn’t think of a better visual for finding yourself and getting your spark back after a tough breakup.

With this new release, McRae has proven herself once again as one of our generation’s best pop singers.