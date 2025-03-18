She’s coming back like a revolving door. Almost a year after Tate McRae kicked off her Think Later World Tour, she’s heading back on the road for her Miss Possessive Tour. The singer first announced the tour in November 2024, just a few months before she dropped her highly anticipated third studio album So Close To What, which she released on Feb. 21. After what feels like forever, the time has finally come for McRae to take her music on the road once more as she’s kicking off the Miss Possessive Tour in Mexico City on March 18.

Now that her So Close To What album is out and everyone’s trying to do her leg move from her “Revolving Door” music video, McRae has even more fans wanting to sing along to her lyrics live. Like many of our fave artists, tickets for McRae’s Miss Possessive Tour went fast. Even with additional dates added, many fans are still searching high and low for tickets to McRae’s highly anticipated tour, especially those that aren’t crazy expensive. If you’re someone who’s trying to see McRae in concert this time around, here are some ways to get your hands on last-minute tickets to the Miss Possessive Tour so you can hear her pop hits live and in person.

Check ticketmaster for any available tickets

There are still tickets available for various Miss Possessive Tour stops on Ticketmaster. Unfortunately, due to resellers, many of these tickets are pretty pricey. Keep an eye out to see if ticket prices drop closer to the show you’re looking to attend. You can even check sites like SeatGeek or StubHub, but double-check the venue’s website to see whether or not tickets from third-party sellers will be accepted.

Stop by or call the venue’s box office

As it gets closer to the show you’re looking to attend, try checking out your local box office to see if you can snag a ticket for a cheaper price than what’s being sold for online. It’s not a guarantee, but some people have been successful in getting tickets for reasonable prices through the box office. I mean, it doesn’t hurt to try, right?

Look through social media

Nowadays, when people can no longer attend a concert, they offer to sell their tickets to followers on social media. I’ve come across videos on TikTok of people selling their tickets for Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, so nothing’s impossible.

If this doesn’t work, you can always follow Tate McRae fan accounts. Not only do these accounts give tour updates, but followers also sell their tickets to fellow fans if they can no longer make a show. Just keep your eyes peeled.

Good luck besties, and may luck be on your side when snagging last-minute tix!