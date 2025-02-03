Caption Your Next IG Post With These Kendrick Lamar Song Lyrics

It’s almost that time of year again when football fans gather around the TV, indulge in tasty snacks, and watch the two best football teams of the NFL season face off in the Super Bowl. While many tune in for the game, others look forward to the food, the creative and ever-changing commercials, or, in my case, the Halftime Show. This year’s performer is none other than Kendrick Lamar, and to say I’m excited to see him take the main stage would be an understatement.

The Super Bowl LIX Halftime show is already shaping up to be one for the books. Lamar has confirmed that SZA will be joining him on stage, and if previous Super Bowl performances are any indication, there might even be more surprise collaborations. (And just a heads up, the internet has an inkling that it may include Tyler, The Creator!)

After Lamar’s very public beef with Drake and the surprise release of his album GNX, the rapper seems to be doing a victory lap with his upcoming performance, which will surely be filled with great energy and amazing lyrics. As the excitement builds for the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show, one thing’s for sure: Lamar’s performance and lyrics are bound to steal the spotlight (at least for those of us who don’t necessarily follow football.)

If you’re looking to post on Instagram during the big game day, or any other day, frankly, here are 25 lyrics you can take from Lamar himself to give your posts some flair.

For when you’re out and about and want the world to know.

“Weekends, get it poppin’ on the low” — “luther”

“Sippin’ bubbly, feelin’ lovely, livin’ lovely” — “LOVE”

“Shine so bright I light the night” — “Now or Never”

For when you look and feel like *that* girl.

“Flip a coin, want the shameless me or the famous me?” — “man at the garden”

“Still I’m laughing at the critics talking, I can see ’em gagging” — “Compton”

“Paintin’ pictures, put me in the Louvre, that’s a definite” — “Rich Spirit”

“I pull up, hop out, air out, made it look sexy” —“Element”

“Way too hot to simmer down, might as well overheat” — “LUST”

“I been A-1 since day one” — “Hood Politics”

“I love myself, I no longer need Cupid” — “Complexion”

“Goddamn, I feel amazin’, damn, I’m in the Matrix” — “Backseat Freestyle”

“I’m real, I’m really, really, real” — “Real”

For your next IG photo dump.

“If these walls could talk” — “These Walls”

“This is a world premiere” — “Momma”

“Brace yourself, I’ll take you on a trip down memory lane” — “m.A.A.d city”

“Ain’t no city quite like mine” —“Compton”

“Just know you took the scenic route if you stand by me” — “dodger blue”

For when you want to flex just a little.

“I just win again, then win again, like Wimbledon, I serve”— “DNA”

“Put myself in the rocket ship and I shot for the stars” — “untitled 03 | 05.28.2013.”

“Carpe diem, seize the day, I can’t compromise” — “untitled 05 | 09.21.2014.”

“My mystique is a round of applause” — “untitled 06 | 06.30.2014.”

“Now I run the game, got the whole world talkin’” — “King Kunta”

“Milk the game up, never lactose intolerant” — “Institutionalized”

“Money trees is the perfect place for shade” — “Money Trees”

“If I told you that a flower bloomed in a dark room, would you trust it?” —“Poetic Justice”