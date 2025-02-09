ICYMI, SZA Dropped 4 New Songs Ahead Of The Super Bowl

When everyone said that this Super Bowl was going to have many unexpected twists and turns, no one could’ve expected that we would also be having more new SZA content. After it was announced that SZA would be taking the main stage as a headliner with rapper Kendrick Lamar. But before taking the main stage at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, SZA announced and surprised her fans by giving more new songs: “Joni,” “Take You Down,” “Open Arms (Just SZA),” “PSA.”

On Feb. 9, @campcntrl took to IG to announce new music from SZA. “LANA just got 4 songs longer! 🦋🪴⛰️Which new tracks are we loving Camp?”

After the Super Bowl Halftime Show, I can definitely say that I will be streaming all of the new SZA music for the next week straight. It’s safe to say that the internet is absolutely screaming over the next installment in the SOS era. With that legendary half-time performance, I can guarantee that everyone is going to be running over to listen to all of the new SZA music that will be holding us down all through 2025. So, if you need me, I’ll definitely be streaming to celebrate SZA’s halftime show debut — and I’m not the only one.

ICYMI, X/Twitter is going feral. Who can blame them?! In fact, I’m right along with ’em.

🚨 SZA releases extended version of ‘SOS Deluxe: LANA’ with additional songs: • Joni (feat. Don Toliver)

• Take You Down

• Open Arms (just SZA)

• PSA pic.twitter.com/XKnkwcBWh8 — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 10, 2025

So having the whole stadium sing “A MINORRRRRRRR” was insane #KendrickLamar but then panning to Serena Williams crip walking was so insane. Let alone teasing the song and then cutting to SZA. This man is insane, his mind omg. pic.twitter.com/W9D8PhOuND — IM THAT GIRL AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM WITH (@skyleezey) February 10, 2025

SZA SOS DELUXE LANA NEW SONGS EVERYBODY GET THE FUCK UP — ★ (@SLUTFORSAH) February 10, 2025

absolutely phenomenal night to be a sza fan btw. lana deluxe including open arms solo. half time show. my goodness. — eilidh :) (@folkloreilidh) February 10, 2025

looking so cutesy today and sza dropped lana deluxe songs i immediately went to post me on insta with take you down pic.twitter.com/9gsdspUmSF — ໊ (@photocards) February 10, 2025

2025 may be just starting, but with the Super Bowl Halftime Show, it’s never been more clear that we’re living in SZA’s world — and I’m happy we’re all living in it.