sza new music
ICYMI, SZA Dropped 4 New Songs Ahead Of The Super Bowl

When everyone said that this Super Bowl was going to have many unexpected twists and turns, no one could’ve expected that we would also be having more new SZA content. After it was announced that SZA would be taking the main stage as a headliner with rapper Kendrick Lamar. But before taking the main stage at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, SZA announced and surprised her fans by giving more new songs: “Joni,” “Take You Down,” “Open Arms (Just SZA),” “PSA.”

On Feb. 9, @campcntrl took to IG to announce new music from SZA. “LANA just got 4 songs longer! 🦋🪴⛰️Which new tracks are we loving Camp?”

After the Super Bowl Halftime Show, I can definitely say that I will be streaming all of the new SZA music for the next week straight. It’s safe to say that the internet is absolutely screaming over the next installment in the SOS era. With that legendary half-time performance, I can guarantee that everyone is going to be running over to listen to all of the new SZA music that will be holding us down all through 2025. So, if you need me, I’ll definitely be streaming to celebrate SZA’s halftime show debut — and I’m not the only one.

ICYMI, X/Twitter is going feral. Who can blame them?! In fact, I’m right along with ’em.

2025 may be just starting, but with the Super Bowl Halftime Show, it’s never been more clear that we’re living in SZA’s world — and I’m happy we’re all living in it. 

