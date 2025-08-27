Week after week, I find myself crying over fictional characters of a YA television show on Prime Video. And to be honest, I’m not ashamed. The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 has tugged at millions of heartstrings over the last few weeks. The latest tearjerker? Jeremiah and Conrad’s mom, Susannah, left letters for Jeremiah and Belly (and Conrad!) to open on their respective wedding days, and fans got a glimpse of one of them. But what did Susannah’s letter say? Spoiler alert: Spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 8 follow.

In Season 3, Episode 8 of The Summer I Turned Pretty, “Last Kiss,” Jeremiah goes missing the morning of his wedding to Belly. Conrad is the one to finally find him — at the memorial garden that was dedicated to Susannah earlier in the season. The brothers feud, obviously, as Jeremiah finds out Conrad professed his love to Belly. During their fight, Conrad hands Jeremiah a letter written to him from Susannah for his wedding day. Viewers see Jeremiah break out into fresh tears as Conrad stands and waits for Jeremiah to read the letter. Except, the letter isn’t actually for Jeremiah. It’s addressed to Conrad; it was just in the wrong envelope. (Remember that scene in Season 2 where Susannah is writing her letters in bed and Laurel accidentally knocked over the tray, mixing them all up? Callback!)

What Did Susannah’s Letter To Conrad Say?

Me pausing the tv to read the letter Susannah wrote Conrad and crying real tears 😭 #tsitp3 pic.twitter.com/W4MrJZ0veQ — Reese | TSITP3 Spoilers (@R33se86) August 27, 2025

Fans get a quick glimpse of Jeremiah reading the letter before he hands it over to Conrad and heads back to the country club. When Conrad reads the letter, viewers get a closer look. The letter reads:

“Dear Conrad, I can hardly believe my little big is getting married today! I am just bursting at the thought that my beautiful boy has found the person he wants to spend the rest of his life with. I only ever got to see you in love once, and for that I will always, always be grateful. Not just that I got to see you in love but I got to see you be loved. Oh, the way she looked at you — it was like you were the only boy in the world. As a mother, there is no greater gift to see her child be so dearly loved by another person. Today, if there is even a fraction of the love I saw then, I am more than happy, I am overjoyed. Don’t be afraid to tell her every day how very much she means to you. Cook for her, be a good listener, don’t try to win every argument. Jewelry is always welcome. Pay attention to if she wears gold or solver. If she is not a jewelry girl, then chocolate. Loving you always and forever, Mom.”

I would say “I’m not crying, you’re crying,” but I’m definitely crying.

What Did Susannah’s Letter To Belly Say?

conrad read his letter from susannah the moment he got his hands on it bc he thought losing belly means his wedding won’t be coming anymore and belly didn’t read hers bc she knew all along its not her wedding yet. #TheSummerITurnedPretty pic.twitter.com/G4ZiI6S3UI — ja ∞ conniebelly yearners (@JLSilverio_) August 27, 2025

Belly also gets a letter from Susannah, which is given to her by Laurel earlier in the episode. She doesn’t read it, considering Jeremiah is still missing at the time and she doesn’t know if the wedding will happen. Jeremiah finds it in her bridal suite as they are breaking up, and Belly says she didn’t open it yet. The episode ends with Laurel finding Belly’s letter in the bridal suite after Belly leaves Cousins, and she takes it with her. Viewers may have to wait an episode (or three) before finding out what was written in it. (Though, if you can’t wait, there are spoilers from the book that TSITP Season 3 is based on that could point to what the letter will say.)

What Did Susannah’s Letter To Jeremiah Say?

Unfortunately, fans don’t get to see the contents of Jeremiah’s real letter, since it’s probably inside an envelope addressed to Conrad. And since Conrad isn’t the one supposed to be walking down the aisle, it’s not clear whether viewers will actually get to read what Susannah wrote to her youngest son. (Give me another reason to cry, why don’t you!!!)