Simone Biles Is One Of The Greatest Athletes Of All Time — So Stop Talking About Her Hair

One of the most prominent figures to take the stage at the 2024 Summer Olympics is the most decorated gymnast in the world, Simone Biles. The 27-year-old has made a name for herself in the world of gymnastics thanks to her seven Olympic and 30 World Championships medals. But, for some reason, a certain corner of the internet can’t stop making comments about… her hair?

The astounding gymnast has made it her mission to stay motivated and keep moving forward for most of her rewarding career — especially in the face of media scrutiny. Along with her mental health, one of the most important things that Biles has opened up about has been her emotional relationship with her hair — something that I, and many other Black women, have similar experiences with.

Afro-centric hair, also known as kinky hair, is a hair texture that is known for its thickness and large hair follicles. Because of this, this type of hair is usually protected through a variety of hairstyles. As someone with kinky hair, growing up, I used all types of protective hairstyles such as box braids, cornrows, and buns. But once I was old enough to wear sew-ins (a type of hair extension in which hair extensions are sewn onto the braided natural hair), I did so. Not only did I like how they looked on me, but also, I became accustomed to them because there were people from school who would ridicule me otherwise.

Similarly, Biles has suffered from derogatory comments about her appearance. And despite being one of the greatest athletes of all time, her hair has always seemed to be the topic of discussion. In 2023, when Biles married her now-husband Jonathan Owens, many comments made online about her wedding look were direct attacks about how her edges weren’t done properly. And now, during the 2024 Olympics, internet users have been taking the time out of their day to comment on Biles’ hair — which, mind you, is in a bun, just like everyone else’s. Let’s see you break a world record on the vault and have your hair look like it’s fresh out of the salon.

Simone Biles’s hair stylist should be fired. — Foghorn Teacher (@TalkingTier1) July 29, 2024

simone biles is absolutely amazing one of the best athletes in the world but i would love to put just a lil gel in her hair like a slick back bun would EAT — goob (@female_menace) July 30, 2024

Simone pissed me off for wearing her hair like that at the Olympics… a messy bun??? Be fr. slick that shit back bae 😭 — choppa (@NatalkaMaria) July 29, 2024

What most people don’t understand is that hair is significant for Black women: It is a symbol of identity, self-expression, and freedom. Just like Biles, many Black women suffer from hair discrimination at school or work, and there have even been laws implemented that prohibit discrimination based on natural hair. The history of Black hair discrimination showcases an emotional path of finding acceptance in a world of hatred and mistreatment.

In a July 2024 interview with Elle, Biles opened up about how the terrible comments she endured over the years have damaged her personal relationship with her hair. “I never thought about my hair like the way other people see it,” Biles told Elle. “I don’t want my extensions falling out or this that [and] the other — we don’t get to bring a makeup artist or a hairstylist.”

As a Black woman, I have also suffered from my fair share of harsh comments about my hair. Honestly, they can have the ability to ruin a person’s self-esteem and confidence. The bashing surrounding Black hairstyles, specifically Black women’s hairstyles, has been ongoing in society. Black women are bashed for not wearing their real hair, and it even goes as far as getting hate for not “doing their edges right.” But when Black women wear their natural hair, negative comments are still thrown our way.

Biles has been open and honest about her relationship with her hair, and it’s empowering enough to make other Black women, like me, love their hair more. From experience, I wish that I had someone like Biles in my life when I was a kid to take inspiration from when it came to hair acceptance. Although Black hair may be different from what some people expect to see, it doesn’t mean that Black women deserve to be treated as anything less than. And in Simone Biles’ case, that’s a multi-gold medalist, groundbreaking, and inspiring Black woman.