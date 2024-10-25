Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Serena Page and Kordell Beckham in Summer Walker\'s \"Heart Of A Woman\" music video
Serena Page and Kordell Beckham in Summer Walker\'s \"Heart Of A Woman\" music video
@serenaapagee via Instagram
Culture > Entertainment

BRB, Obsessing Over Kordell & Serena In Summer Walker’s “Heart Of A Woman” MV

Makalah Wright

It’s New Music Friday, and Summer Walker’s new song is finally here! On Oct. 25, Walker released the music video of her song “Heart of a Woman,” which is the lead single of her third studio album Finally Over It. The R&B flare and tone in the song is Walker’s similar vibe that everyone is used to, and it fits well with the aesthetic of the music video. One thing that caught everybody by surprise (myself included) is that Love Island USA’s Serena Page and Kordell Beckham Jr. star in the music video. Let me tell y’all, this one is for the books!

Kordell and Serena had a few ups and downs on Love Island USA Season 6, but ultimately won after taking a short break from their relationship. Since appearing on the show, Kordell and Serena’s relationship has only gotten stronger and they haven’t been afraid to showcase their love in the public eye. From attending A-list events together to posting cute moments between them on social media, this couple is down bad for each other, and we love to see it. 

Walker featuring the couple in the “Heart Of A Woman”  music video matched perfectly with the song’s lyrics and romantic undertones. Following the music video’s release, *a lot* of Love Island fans took note of the excellent choice of leads for the music video. Many commented on how the representation of Black love is shown in a healthy and sincere nature, as well as featuring the lyrics as subtitles.

After seeing Kordell and Serena’s love showcased in “Heart Of A Woman,” flew to X/Twitter to express their thoughts and feelings towards the music video. And, it’s safe to say that everyone is thinking the same thing. 

Some fans mostly focused more on Kordell —from his fashion sense to his love for Serena. 

Others shouted out Walker for featuring the Love Island USA couple in the music video. 

Excuse me while I go watch this MV again to fangirl over this couple some more!

Makalah Wright is the Campus Correspondent at Her Campus at UWG chapter. For the chapter, she has written personal essays about real-life experiences and she encourages readers to take inspiration or learn from it. Beyond her position as the CC, she is also a national writer for the wellness section of the website. So far, she has written articles based on mental health, relationships, and other wellness-related topics. Currently, she is the fall 2024 entertainment and culture intern for Her Campus. She is a senior at the University of West Georgia, studying in public relations with a minor in music. After her undergrad, she plans to get a masters in public relations and work within the media industry. She also hopes to create her own foundation that will help with funding for the performing arts in schools. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with loved ones, shopping, traveling to new places, and drinking iced coffee. She also enjoys playing the clarinet and listening to all types of music, specifically jazz.