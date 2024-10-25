BRB, Obsessing Over Kordell & Serena In Summer Walker’s “Heart Of A Woman” MV

It’s New Music Friday, and Summer Walker’s new song is finally here! On Oct. 25, Walker released the music video of her song “Heart of a Woman,” which is the lead single of her third studio album Finally Over It. The R&B flare and tone in the song is Walker’s similar vibe that everyone is used to, and it fits well with the aesthetic of the music video. One thing that caught everybody by surprise (myself included) is that Love Island USA’s Serena Page and Kordell Beckham Jr. star in the music video. Let me tell y’all, this one is for the books!

Kordell and Serena had a few ups and downs on Love Island USA Season 6, but ultimately won after taking a short break from their relationship. Since appearing on the show, Kordell and Serena’s relationship has only gotten stronger and they haven’t been afraid to showcase their love in the public eye. From attending A-list events together to posting cute moments between them on social media, this couple is down bad for each other, and we love to see it.

Walker featuring the couple in the “Heart Of A Woman” music video matched perfectly with the song’s lyrics and romantic undertones. Following the music video’s release, *a lot* of Love Island fans took note of the excellent choice of leads for the music video. Many commented on how the representation of Black love is shown in a healthy and sincere nature, as well as featuring the lyrics as subtitles.

After seeing Kordell and Serena’s love showcased in “Heart Of A Woman,” flew to X/Twitter to express their thoughts and feelings towards the music video. And, it’s safe to say that everyone is thinking the same thing.

kordell and serena are in summer walkers music video. everybody SHUT THE FUCK UPPPPPP. pic.twitter.com/uMdxAVWgtF — irlanda ♡ (@irlandaaas_) October 25, 2024

Kordell and Serena are BOOKED, omg.

Shout out to Summer + her team! https://t.co/aK5QVtvR8D — reporting for duty. (@TheGreatIsNate) October 25, 2024

summer walker having serena and kordell in her lyric video is so smart pic.twitter.com/aAo0uGu7zV — ❁ bree’s cousin (@scionborn) October 25, 2024

YALL IM GAGGING SO BAD RN SUMMER WALKER REALLY GOT SERENA AND KORDELL ON HER ‘HEART OF A WOMAN’ MUSIC VIDEO??? pic.twitter.com/BNMWBO8WSb — • A • (@totaltauruss) October 25, 2024

Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, the IT couple you are pic.twitter.com/Sm4GaFh7Tf — n (@swarovsknas) October 25, 2024

Some fans mostly focused more on Kordell —from his fashion sense to his love for Serena.

Me anytime I see anything related to Serena and kordell pic.twitter.com/QQtcscLapn — Yo 🎀 (@baddestchef) October 25, 2024

i love healthy black love man.🥹 @serenaalatricee you and kordell did THAT.🩵 pic.twitter.com/fpgYNzSjtq — LAY ☆🦄 (@talaysia_c) October 25, 2024

Kordell is such a chameleon – so versatile, he’ll always be marketable. pic.twitter.com/Boq9qtD4bI — sherrylejackson (@sherrylejackson) October 25, 2024

“Kordell idk what your nappy headed ass looking at” made it into an r&b music video. I won pic.twitter.com/G3dUU3FEgv — yas (@adoomies3) October 25, 2024

Others shouted out Walker for featuring the Love Island USA couple in the music video.

having serena and kordell star in that video pic.twitter.com/YMn34mqvxA — fka brik.liam (@berealkiiid) October 25, 2024

Summer is a marketing genius.. starring Kordell & Serena in her lyric video for her new single & it’s 90’s R&B vibes just like Serena said she loves .. oh yes I’m seated for this album pic.twitter.com/NsmhoDjbjh — jacklyn ⚜️ (@pattyplainjane_) October 25, 2024

Summer Walker won the night and she got kordell and Serena in the music video +10 pic.twitter.com/l6lFfFZcLB — jay (@itznotjay) October 25, 2024

Whoever is on summer walker team really did they big one cause summer ate so hard getting Kordell and Serena for her MV😫😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/F4p3s5IT6y — Evesarchive (@Evesarchive12) October 25, 2024

Excuse me while I go watch this MV again to fangirl over this couple some more!