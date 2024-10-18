Summer Walker’s Dropping New Music & We’re So Ready For It 

I’m definitely still not over Summer Walker’s 2021 album Still Over It, but it looks like I won’t have to be! On Oct. 11, the singer announced that her newest project is in the works — a third studio album. If you’re like me and love listening to Walker’s music during the autumn/winter months, this announcement is just what we need to usher in the fall season.

Walker has had a busy 2024, appearing on many tracks by other famed artists such as “Prove It” with 21 Savage, “Hell N Back” with Bakar, and “Songs About U” with Tink. Walker is now focused on her own endeavors with this album.

Walker revealed that her upcoming album is titled Finally Over It. The title appears to be a continuation of the theme from her previous studio albums, which began with 2019’s Over It and continued with 2021’s Still Not Over It. Ahead of her announcement, Walker teased fans with guesses for the album’s name, subsequently sharing a few on Instagram.

IS THERE A RELEASE DATE OR TRACKLIST YET?

Walker has not yet revealed the album’s release date, but has teased the first single off the album, “Heart of a Woman.” She captioned a post on X about the song, writing, “Finally Over It. call me before I change my number (404) 476-6404 & presave Heart of A Woman now!”

Finally Over It

call me before I change my number (404)476-6404 & presave Heart of A Woman now! 🤍 https://t.co/iPvhwko5Fj pic.twitter.com/NsUuvRBBRe — SUMMER WALKER (@IAMSUMMERWALKER) October 11, 2024

If you call the number, it plays a snippet of the song and allows fans to submit a voicemail, which will be utilized for marketing purposes prior to the album’s release. Fans then receive a text message from the number thanking them for calling and are given a link to pre-save “Heart of a Woman.” BRB, sending more voicemails to Walker asking when the single (and her new album) will be out.

IS A POSSIBLE COLLABORATION IN THE WORKS?

As of now, Walker has not confirmed any prospective collaborations for Finally Over It. However, this did not stop fans from speculating about which artists might be featured. One example comes from a TikTok post by Walker herself. Walker’s post included fan suggestions for the album’s title before she confirmed it was Finally Over It. She captioned the post, “I decided to post some of the Lover girls/boys guesses for the album name lol, close, but NO! Lol.”

The post’s fourth slide included the names of Walker first two albums, Over It and Still Over It, as well as the words, “We need Ariana Grande x Summer Walker over it.”

Ariana Grande was the only artist mentioned, leading to speculation that, while the album title isn’t what fans guessed, it doesn’t rule out a potential collaboration with Grande. Walker has previously shown her admiration for Grande, posting a fan’s music collection to her Instagram story in August 2023, which included Grande’s complete discography along with her album releases. Fans couldn’t help but express their excitement for the rumored collaboration and are hoping this is true.

The Ariana x summer walker collab might be real because she’s never posted this much Ariana related content back to back before … walk with me pic.twitter.com/zfsCO3pF3c — 🙂‍↕️ (@arixabeI) October 14, 2024

I’ll be sure to keep y’all updated once more is revealed!