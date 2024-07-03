Suki Waterhouse’s Dating History Is Star-Studded

Daisy Jones & The Six actress Suki Waterhouse is the epitome of iconic. She’s stunning and has both a thriving acting and music career — oh she’s also in a serious relationship with Twilight‘s very own hot vampire Robert Pattinson.

On July 2, Waterhouse reflected on dating in British Vogue’s August issue, saying that heartbreak “always stays with you,” so it’s only fitting that we take a look at her past loves before she ended up settling down with her fiancé (and baby daddy).

Miles Kane (2011-2013)

Waterhouse dated Miles Kane from the indie band Last Shadow Puppets from 2011 to 2013. Waterhouse served as a muse for Kane as he shared with The Sun that she inspired his album “Don’t Forget Who You Are.” Kane shared with the Daily Star in 2013 that he “fell in love for the first time” making the album, but he “fell out of love too.”

Bradley Cooper (2013-2015)

This relationship, though in the past, still attracts attention today, largely due to their 17 year age gap. Waterhouse began dating the actor Bradley Cooper in 2013, with the two making red-carpet appearances and traveling the world together.

Waterhouse recently opened up about their relationship (and particularly their split) with British Vogue describing it as, “isolating and disorienting.”

James Marsden (April 2015)

Waterhouse was seen out and about with actor James Marsden in April 2015. The Daily Mail reported that the two were having a 3-hour dinner date at Little Door in LA, though it was never confirmed as to whether the pair’s relationship was romantic or platonic.

Nat Wolff (June 2015)

Actor Nat Wolff and Waterhouse were spotted together going on dates throughout June 2015. Daily Mail shared photos of the two together in Hyde Park after leaving a Strokes’ concert. It was believed that the two met through their mutual friend Cara Delevingne.

Richard Madden (December 2016)

In 2016, The Sun reported on rumors of Waterhouse dating actor Richard Madden, though no pictures of them were revealed. A source shared that “Suki and Richard recently started dating after meeting through mutual friends” adding that the pair had a “great connection.”

Diego Luna (2016-2017)

Waterhouse met actor Diego Luna on set for their movie Bad Batch, and seemed to casually date on-and-off for about a year.

The two were spotted in January 2017 kissing in Tulum, Mexico and were also seen holding hands while on a walk in NYC that fall.

Robert Pattinson (2018-Now)

Actor Robert Pattinson has seemingly stolen the heart of Waterhouse. The two first sparked romance rumors after being spotted together in July 2018 at the movies in London looking smitten. It wasn’t until a year later that the pair’s relationship was confirmed after they were seen publicly together on several occasions.

The adorable couple made their red carpet debut at the Dior Fall 2023 menswear fashion show in December 2022. A few months later, they attended the 2023 Met Gala together. The two were reported to be engaged in December 2023, a month after Waterhouse announced her pregnancy at a show of hers in Mexico City. The latest update of the two lovebirds is when they welcomed their baby in March 2024.

I’ll patiently await pictures from their wedding because, c’mon, they are the most effortlessly chic celebrity couple there is.