Steve From ‘Blue’s Clues’ Newest TikTok Hits Close To Home After The ‘Quiet On Set’ Docuseries

If you’ve been online recently, you’ve probably seen TikTok videos and news headlines about Quiet On Set. The Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV documentary exposes years of alleged inappropriate behavior and abuse that numerous child actors faced on Nickelodeon, making it a difficult watch for millennials and Gen Zers who grew up with shows like iCarly and Drake & Josh. In what seems like a response to the documentary’s release, Steve Burns from Blue’s Clues decided to check in on fans in an endearing TikTok he posted on March 21.

Blue’s Clues was a huge part of millennials’ and Gen Z’s childhood. Steve, with the help of his animated puppy, Blue, would solve mysteries and encourage engagement by breaking the fourth wall. Although he left the show in 2002, there’s no denying the impact he left on kids everywhere. Now, Steve is encouraging a safe space for listening on TikTok, using the same tactic of fourth wall breaking that he did on the Blue’s Clues. Not only is Steve’s TikTok heartwarming and nostalgic, but can also be helpful for young people who are having a difficult time coping after Quiet On Set’s release.

Steve begins the TikTok with “Hey, I’m checking in,” and directly asks his viewers, “Tell me, what’s going on?” He listens attentively for a while before ending the video with “It’s good to hear from you,” and “You look great, by the way.” His TikTok has reached nearly 7 million views.

Appreciative comments poured in under his video. One TikTok user said, “After the Nickelodeon documentary, Steve, all I need is my Blue’s Clues to save whatever is left of this childhood I once had.” Another wrote, “Steve checking up on the now grown up kids he left behind is another level of a full circle moment.” Actor Ethan Trace commented, “Thank you for being one of the GOOD parts of Nickelodeon, Steve.”

This isn’t the first TikTok Steve has posted where he checks in on his fans. A lot of his videos appear to follow a similar pattern of asking how his audience is doing. However, the timing and tone of his March 21 check-in video led people to believe it was his way of responding to the Quiet On Set documentary. From Elmo’s hilarious, viral January check-in on X/Twitter to Steve’s TikTox, it’s clear that many people find joy and comfort when a childhood icon asks if they’re OK.