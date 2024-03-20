If there’s one thing to know about me, it’s that iCarly is one of my all-time favorite shows. I still watch it to this day, and continue to laugh at most of the show. However, as I’ve gotten older and have read more about the show’s creator, Dan Schneider, watching it makes me extremely uncomfortable at times.

As a former Nickelodeon/Disney Channel-obsessed kid, I’m extremely familiar with Schneider’s work. As the creator behind some of my favorite childhood shows like Zoey 101, Drake & Josh, and Victorious, learning more about what Schneider was truly like behind the scenes, and the horrific treatment the cast members of these shows faced is sickening.

While allegations about Schneider have been circulating for years, former Nickelodeon stars, and writers have shared their experiences working with him in a new docuseries on Max called Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV. This series explores the beginnings of Schneider’s career, highlighting his work on series like All That, The Amanda Show, Drake & Josh, and more.

The docuseries has been talked about widely on social media. Schneider even addressed the allegations against him in a March 19 interview with BooG!e, better known as “T-Bo” in iCarly. In the interview, BooG!e talked with Schneider about the series, touching on some of the most shocking revelations made by former Nickelodeon stars and employees. The 19-minute long interview was difficult to watch, and had many people in comment sections mind-boggled at the fact that Schneider is being interviewed about these horrible things, and is not behind bars.

The first shocker was seeing a fan-favorite like T-Bo interviewing Schneider. Everybody loved T-Bo on iCarly — it’s impossible not to love a character who walks around selling bagels on sticks and overpriced smoothies. However, people were taken aback when they saw him having a conversation with Schneider about the documentary, as well as giving him a space to express his feelings towards the series.

The interview, done by The Hollywood Reporter, went viral on TikTok and immediately had everybody talking.

It was posted in two different parts, each about ten minutes long. Despite the love everybody has for T-Bo, people were a little disappointed to see him talk to Schneider and provide him a platform to speak out. Some were even confused by the interview, especially because T-Bo was a character who didn’t have nearly as much involvement with Schneider compared to other iCarly cast members like Miranda Cosgrove or Jerry Trainor.

Users in the comment section for these TikToks were shocked, saddened, and overall disturbed by this interview. Many of the comments expressed what most people were feeling: how is Dan Schneider not in jail despite his alleged horrific actions? One user commented, “All I hear is I’m sorry I got caught,” while another commented, “Whyyyy Is He Being Interviewed Instead Of Being Locked Up????”

People also thought this interview was a low blow on Schneider’s part because he turned down the opportunity to be on the Quiet On Set series, but chose to do this interview. One user explained it perfectly: “He declined being on the quiet on set doc. So this is extremely calculated PR just to apologize enough and talking to someone who won’t ask the things that could incriminate him, to avoid more trouble.”

This interview has everybody talking and many people have since shared their own video responses to it on TikTok.

The way Schneider talked and apologized in the interview was also faced with lots of criticism, and rightfully so. His responses seemed ingenuine and calculated. “This is so deeply unbelievable and you can tell he knows that with every word he’s saying,” one user commented.

If you want to hear more about this, I recommend watching Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV on Max to hear personal testimonies from former stars who have worked with Schneider.