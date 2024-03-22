A Video Of Jerry Trainor Supporting Jennette McCurdy Is Resurfacing On TikTok & Users Are Rallying For Him

Jerry Trainor was absent in Max’s harrowing docuseries Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV, but that doesn’t mean he’s staying silent. ICYMI, the actor allegedly unfollowed both the Nickelodeon and iCarly Instagram accounts following the program’s release, seemingly cutting ties with the network and showing support to his former cast members. This isn’t the first time that Trainor stood with his Nickelodeon co-stars, though. Recently, resurfaced clips of Trainor and Jennette McCurdy are resurfacing on TikTok, and they’re leading fans to believe Trainor was an on-set protector for his younger co-stars all along.

Quiet On Set is a four-part docuseries that explores the alleged inappropriate behavior that took place on the set of the Nickelodeon shows All That, The Amanda Show, iCarly, Victorious, and more. The series also addressed the allegations of inappropriate behavior from producer Dan Schneider as well as the criminal charges against former dialect coach, and current registered sex offender, Brian Peck.

Following the documentary’s release, viewers were quick to notice that Jerry Trainor, who has starred in Nickelodeon productions since the early 2000s, unfollowed the network and its affiliated accounts on Instagram. And while Trainor hasn’t released a statement regarding the series, the actor has been supportive of his co-stars for quite some time.

On TikTok, users are sharing videos of Trainor on the set of iCarly, and commenting on how it always seems as if the actor is protecting his young co-stars — namely, Miranda Cosgrove and Jennette McCurdy.

In McCurdy’s August 2022 memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died, she shares the alleged mental, physical, and sexual abuse she suffered from her mother, as well as her troubling experience on the set of the Nickelodeon shows iCarly and Sam & Cat.

After the memoir hit shelves, Trainor publicly praised the former actor. “I read it immediately,” he said in a May 2023 interview with E! News. “It’s heartbreaking, but it’s also brilliant and funny. I felt a lot of pride for her being able to speak her truth.”

Trainor continued to speak about McCurdy, saying “She’s very strong and very perceptive, and you can see it in the writing how smart she is. It’s stuff she’s going to deal with for her whole life, but she’s amazing. She’s using it, and she’s growing stronger because of it.”

In a 2020 interview with Elite Daily, McCurdy spoke highly of her Nickelodeon castmates, including Trainor, ahead of her one-woman show, I’m Glad My Mom Died. “I would not have such an enjoyable life if these people weren’t in it,” she said. “The human connections you have with people is always what determines whether, ultimately, something is a good or bad experience.”

While Trainor was known for playing goofy roles like Spencer Shay and Crazy Steve, it seems as though the actor doesn’t play when it comes to his former co-stars.