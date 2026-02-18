Think about the last time Staples (yes, the store) crossed your mind. Odds are, it was prompted by a blinking printer error, a back-to-school supplies haul, or a frantic search for ink the night before a big deadline. After all, what else is there to think about? Printing labels or getting office supplies isn’t the most riveting activity. But in the age of TikTok, every business, brand, and individual can have a main-character moment. And now, one Staples employee is giving the office supply retailer an unexpected rebrand.

Her official username is Oblivion (@blivxx), but TikTok has affectionately dubbed her the “Staples Baddie.” Staples Baddie’s TikTok content covers pretty much everything you could imagine in a Staples. From labels, to business cards and stickers, to travel mugs, she turns routine print orders into fun content for views while she shares tips and tricks along the way. With her hair, makeup, and nails always done, Staples Baddie is also showing fans that you can look your best, even at an office supply store.

Her videos have racked up views in the millions, drawing a ton of attention to everything that Staples can do. “So it’s come to my attention that y’all don’t really know the full scope of what Staples does,” she says to start one video. “We can make ornaments. We can make mugs, shirts, backpacks, signs, posters, whatever you could need. A banner that’s, like, 8-feet long? Sure, why not?”

Commenters have been giving Staples Baddie a ton of love, and cracking some jokes along the way. One user commented, “Staples better give you a raise.” Someone else wrote, “As far as I’m concerned this is the President and CEO of Staples.” Another user, in response to the idea that Staples can do anything, said, “Getting my bikini wax there this afternoon actually.”

Staples Baddie also posts the different things she makes on the job and goes into different sections of the stores to talk about the products Staples sells. She’s done videos on planners, sticky notes, and even calculators. Her videos making different products have done especially well, with one video of her making a mug receiving over 450,000 likes and 2.6 million views.

Commenters and other creators have commended Staples Baddie for being a major asset for Staples’s marketing. Even the brand itself seems to be a fan; Staples’s TikTok account has commented on some of her videos. Under her mug making video, for example, Staples commented “W tutorial.” A clip from the podcast Mini Scroll, an internet news podcast, said, “She is genuinely changing the way people are thinking about Staples.” Other creators have also chimed in on how influential Staples Baddie is to them. Creator @xo_janay posted a video writing, “Convinced my office manager to switch our supplier because of the queen.” (Honestly, gonna try that!)