With summer 2025 just around the corner, talk of the so-called “song of the summer” has been rising. Summer 2024 was full of hits by artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Charli xcx that had the perfect upbeat summer vibes. Now, music fans are waiting to see which new songs will dominate the charts this summer, and the global editors at Spotify, one of the leading music streaming services, have just released their predictions.

After accurately predicting many of the popular songs last summer — including hits like “HOT TO GO!,” “Espresso,” and “Not Like Us” — Spotify’s team of global editors are ready to make their guesses for 2025. These songs cover a wide range of genres, with something for everyone, expertly selected by editors who monitor Spotify listening data year-round.

Here is Spotify’s official list of summer predictions, listed alphabetically by artist first name:

Additionally, Spotify’s global editors listed a few of the main musical trends they are expecting to see this summer. The first is Afro-fusion, music with themes from West Africa and the U.K., including songs like “Show Me Love (With Tyla)” by WizTheMc, Bees & Honey, and Tyla. Another, like always, is lyric-driven pop hits, including songs like “Ordinary” by Alex Warren. EDM fans are likely to see songs with high-speed dance BPMs, including songs like “Running Around” by Ely Oaks, and people who prefer more hazy, chill songs can listen to songs like “No One Noticed” by the Marías. The last expected trend is country collaborations, with songs like “What I Want (feat. Tate McRae)” by Morgan Wallen.

But how were these songs and music trends selected? In June 2024, Spotify’s Global Head of Editorial, Sulinna Ong, and Vice President of Personalization, Ziad Sultan, gave listeners a bit more insight on the process of choosing songs of the summer in an interview with Newsroom. Ong said, “Our predictions each year are built by our global music editors spread all over the world, who are constantly monitoring data to use alongside their cultural expertise.” She also said that release date is not necessarily a factor in whether a song will become a “song of the summer,” per se: “While we anticipate that songs released in the last few months will make the majority of our Songs of Summer list, we know that more than ever our listeners love discovering music released at any time.”

Of course, it’s too early to officially predict what the song of the summer will be, but Spotify’s track record of guessing the biggest hits shows that these 30 songs will probably be on repeat all summer long.