A Recap of the Summer’s Biggest Music Hits

What are the star songs of summer 2024?

The summer of 2024 was one to remember for a multitude of reasons. One of my favorite things to do over the summer is search for new artists and predict what the song of the summer might be. This summer, it was all about the hits from the emerging pop girlies, and honestly, I think it’s safe to say that we’re all here for it. Whether you spent your summer chilling at the beach, working in a restaurant back home, powering through an internship, or traveling the world, the pop girlies truly provided the perfect soundtrack for our summer adventures. The tan lines may fade, and the workload may become a distant memory, but the musical masterpieces of summer 2024 will ring in our ears forever and provide an auditory time capsule for years to come.

Sabrina Carpenter

We can’t talk about the hottest songs of the summer without mentioning our favorite singer and coffee-loving queen, Sabrina Carpenter. Her song “Espresso” was on constant repeat this entire summer. With its groovy beat and relatable lyrics, it’s perfect for screaming in the car with the windows down on breezy summer nights.

“Please Please Please” is another song that topped the charts this summer. It’s such a bop! This song gives total ’80s vibes and is such a fun song to hum along with. Sabrina’s delicate vocals are so gorgeous, and I can’t wait for the live performances of this song to be released once she goes on tour.

Chappell Roan

Some of us may have had brat summer. Others, like myself, consider summer 2024 to be a Chappell summer. Slumber Party Pop, which is the term Roan has used to describe her musical style, has taken over our Spotify playlists and our hearts.

We have songs like “Good Luck, Babe” that are just classic summer-sounding songs and can please any crowd. Then, we have “HOT TO GO!,” which is the ultimate song for dancing the night away and having the best time with your best girlfriends. She also produced some girl-power anthems like “Femininomenon” and “Pink Pony Club.” These songs are just so easy to sing along to, and they really make you feel like you can do anything. Thank you, Chappell, for using your music to remind us to love the skin we are in.

Charli xcx

Our favorite British pop stars came back better than ever in the Summer of 2024, including the queen of hyperpop, Charli XCX. Her song “Apple” totally took over social media. It’s the definition of a dance number that never fails to put a smile on my face. Charli’s newest album brat has an abundance of pop tunes that bring us both nostalgia for the early 2010s and radiant energy to take on the world. “Apple” could definitely be a contender for the song of the summer.

Billie Eilish

Breaking records and slaying like she always does is the one and only Billie Eilish. Her song, “Birds of a Feather,” was a staple in my music shuffle this summer. It’s such a sweet song that provides the perfect soundtrack for summer hangouts and beach days. This song was used in many Instagram stories and TikToks of people spending time with family and friends or exploring new places this summer, and I’m here for it. Thus, when I hear this song from now on, it’s always going to bring back so many wonderful summer memories.

All in all, the pop girlies and their absolute gems of songs made this summer even more magical and memorable. What was your song of the summer?

