Spotify’s Best In Class Report Is 1 Big Look Back At College For Seniors

If you’re a graduating senior, Spotify’s got something made for you. In honor of the class of 2025, Spotify has launched its Best In Class trend report, which takes college students and new college grads on a trip down musical memory lane, and delivers a custom playlist full of songs that class of 2025 grads were (and are) listening to.

What better way to cry out the end of your college years than with music? With Spotify’s Best In Class, listeners get a curated playlist giving them a nostalgic listening experience, with songs that defined students’ Spotify listening over the last four years in college. On top of that, Spotify’s Best In Class trend report has all the deets on students’ listening habits, making up one big look back for all of the class of 2025.

The trend report features the most-streamed songs by college students of this graduating class. Since the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year, Spotify reported that listeners have created over 37,000 “graduation” and “class of 2025” playlists in the United States, and these playlists notably feature all the throwbacks. You can find some sentimental songs of our younger days, like “We Are Young (feat. Janelle Monáe)” by fun. and Janelle Monáe, and “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac.

The report also includes the top tracks and artists college kids have been listening to over the past four years. The tracks that take the top spots are “Kill Bill” by SZA; “See You Again (feat. Kali Uchis)” by Tyler, The Creator and Kali Uchis; “Sweater Weather” by The Neighbourhood; “Die For You” by The Weeknd; and “Dark Red” by Steve Lacy. And college students’ top artists? Taylor Swift, Drake, Kanye West, The Weeknd, and SZA.

Thanks to Spotify, we can all relive our college memories through these songs and artists, and of course, the Best In Class playlist. Let the tears start flowing, and the look-back on our college years begin!