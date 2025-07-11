30 Albums For Summer To Listen To That Give The Perfect Dose Of Sunshine

Each season has a soundtrack, and these 30 albums for summer are here to deliver it. Since the season kicked off, we’ve seen a wave of exciting releases from artists spanning across all sorts of genres. Indie-rock, drum and bass, and synth-pop are just a few of the styles gracing streaming platforms everywhere. From experimental projects like Lorde’s introspective Virgin and PinkPantheress’s cheeky Fancy That to long-anticipated drops like Mac DeMarco’s Guitar and Kesha’s bold . (Period), summer 2025 is shaping up to be a goldmine for fresh listening.

This season is also a great time for self-reflection and making way for new experiences. With the right album, you can explore new perspectives and even revisit old memories. So, whether you’re stepping out of your comfort zone or just craving a dose of 2000s summertime nostalgia, this list has something for every kind of listener. These albums contain tracks perfect for hanging out poolside with friends, walking solo under the sun, or taking late-night drives with the windows down. From breezy pop instrumentals and high-energy dance hits to nostalgic throwbacks and introspective ballads, these albums are the perfect way to get you into the summer mood, no matter what kind of vibe you’re chasing.

Teenage Dream – Katy Perry

Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream paints the ultimate summer pop fantasy. This album embodies the rush of the season with catchy hits like “California Gurls” and “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F).” Packed with vibrant hooks and catchy choruses, Teenage Dream is a nostalgic blast from the past that’ll have you ready for summer.

Fancy That – PinkPantheress

Her name is Pink and she’s really glad to meet you in her second mixtape, Fancy That. PinkPantheress punctuates this mixtape with her signature UK style, using typical English slang on top of drum and bass beats. Tracks like “Girl Like Me” and “Stateside” particularly stand out for their feel-good energy and breezy melodies.

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST – Tyler, The Creator

Wanderlust, luxurious vacations, and Euro summers come alive in Tyler, The Creator’s seventh studio album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST. Throughout the album, Tyler explores themes of travel, identity, and romance, weaving images of jet-set escapades and sun-drenched beach days abroad.

Is This It – The Strokes

Gritty guitar strums and grainy vocals give Is This It that signature Strokes sound. This effortlessly-cool, early-Y2K classic makes for an excellent companion on those summer afternoons spent roaming the city or cruising with the windows down. Tracks like “Last Nite” and “Hard To Explain” add to the album’s ability to capture the restlessness of youthful new beginnings and summertime vibes.

Brat – Charli XCX

Brat became the anthem of summer 2024, relishing in the messy, free-spirited feeling of the season. Brat’s infectious energy has cemented its status as an all-around classic. Whether you’re nostalgic for Sweat Tour, iconic Boiler Rooms sets, or daydreaming about Charli’s latest festival headline, this album brings the confidence and intensity that define summer. Her remix album, Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat, offers a fresh take on the beloved original, adding new elements for an exciting listening experience.

Solar Power – Lorde

After Lorde’s recent album release, Virgin, diving back into the world of Solar Power is the perfect segue to embracing a Lorde Summer. Solar Power can be described as the singer’s sun-drenched departure from her signature moody, pop beginnings. Get ready to bask in that “Oceanic Feeling” and lose yourself to the sounds of the waves and the cicadas all around in this radiant, earthy record.

Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

Literally meaning A Summer Without You, Un Verano Sin Ti perfectly captures the fun, flirty, and emotional essence of the season in every beat. From distant sounds of seagulls that open and close the album to a vibrant blend of reggaeton, salsa, and cumbia, Bad Bunny serves up an electric soundtrack for an unforgettable summer. His latest album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (I Should Have Taken More Photos), keeps the good vibes flowing with energetic and heartfelt tracks made for blasting at the beach or during long drives.

Addison – Addison Rae

Exciting, high-energy tracks meet dreamy vocals in internet celeb-turned-pop princess Addison Rae’s debut self-titled album. Arriving just in time for the season, Rae’s hypnotic melodies and synth-filled baselines make it feel like “Summer Forever.” With visuals rooted in vibrant colors, rainbows, and all things avant-garde, Addison is a top-tier starter pack for a bold, unapologetic summer.

Something To Give Each Other – Troye Sivan

Something To Give Each Other is an upbeat celebration of queerness, self discovery, and vulnerability. Sivan blends sleek pop production with sultry, club-ready beats, crafting an album fit for both the dance floor and a post-outing wind down. Standout tracks like “Rush” and “One Of Your Girls” will also have you reliving the magic of Sweat Tour.

Dangerously In Love – Beyoncé

Beyoncé’s unforgettable solo debut, Dangerously In Love, is a soulful and passionate exploration of love, independence, and confidence. Combining smooth R&B grooves with powerful vocal runs, this album showcases her versatility as a vocalist and overall performer. To keep those summer vibes going, follow up with recent albums like Cowboy Carter and Renaissance.

Igor – Tyler, The Creator

IGOR by Tyler, The Creator is a bold, indie classic that defined summer 2019. Covering themes spanning from heartbreak to celebration, this album takes you on an emotional rollercoaster wrapped in top-tier musical production and candid storytelling. Tyler’s 2017 release, Flower Boy, pairs well with this album, and keeps the same summertime feeling alive.

Nothing Happens – Wallows

Wallows’ debut studio album, Nothing Happens, is the embodiment of nostalgic indie-rock, navigating listeners through the exciting and uncertain moments of youth. Summer can often be a period of transition and new beginnings, making this album the perfect opportunity to linger in the bittersweet feeling of the season.

MOTOMAMI – Rosalía

Fusing flamenco roots with modern reggaeton, Rosalía’s MOTOMAMI pushes musical boundaries in innovative ways. The sights and sounds of motorcycles, leather, gasoline, and latex become defining symbols used throughout the tracklist and music videos. MOTOMAMI is an out-loud, unapologetic anthem of transformation, self-expression, and freedom — great for embracing all the possibilities of summer — set to a danceable Latin beat.

Isolation – Kali Uchis

Isolation by Kali Uchis takes listeners on a lush journey through themes of solitude, acceptance, and empowerment. Blending soul, R&B, funk, and Latin influences, Isolation creates a musical atmosphere just as authentic as its creator. Tracks like “Your Teeth In My Neck” and “Just A Stranger” are infused with catchy drums and smooth vocals that personify the summertime feeling.

A Museum of Contradiction – Mk.gee

Mk.gee’s A Museum of Contradiction is an ideal album for late-night drives or relaxed days spent inside. With distorted guitar riffs and hazy, far-away vocals, this album creates a unique musical fusion that combines elements of R&B, lo-fi, and bedroom pop. Tracks like “cz” and “Western” showcase Mk.gee’s experimental style while keeping in theme with the carefree vibes of summertime.

Salad Days – Mac DeMarco

For laidback days soaking in the sun, Mac DeMarco’s Salad Days is an amazing pick. With dreamy melodies, introspective lyrics, and signature jangly guitars (fitting his indie-rock genre), Salad Days feels like a warm summer afternoon spent lounging on the grass or spending time with friends.

Paradise – Lana Del Rey

Paradise by Lana Del Rey is a lush, cinematic extension of her signature vintage-glamour sound. This album is filled with dreamy melancholy and sultry vocals that bring the haunting, nostalgic imagery of these tracks to life. “American” and “Bel Air” explore themes of escapism and desire in Del Rey’s unmistakable style. And what could possibly top the iconic “Ride” music video monologue?

Honeymoon – Lana Del Rey

Del Rey deserves a second spot on this list for Honeymoon alone. With its soothing orchestral accompaniments and dramatic vocal swells, Honeymoon elevates summertime drama to a whole new level. Tracks like “Music To Watch Boys To” and “Salvatore” encapsulate the moody feeling of this album while highlighting its ability to balance both depth and carefree elegance.

Short n’ Sweet (Deluxe) – Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet delivers cheeky lyrics soundtracked by catchy beats and playful production in her sixth studio album. The deluxe edition of this record features five new songs, adding to the already-impressive original release. Balancing lighthearted pop hits with powerful ballads, Short N’ Sweet has everything you need for a summer to remember.

Gemini Rights – Steve Lacy

Gemini Rights paves the way for Steve Lacy to explore themes of love, identity, and growth set to a soulful sound. This album’s groovy beats defined July of 2022, with iconic tracks like “Bad Habit” and “Sunshine.” Lacy’s debut studio album, Apollo XXI, is another great example of this electric summertime sound, delivering timeless tracks like “Playground” and “Basement Jack.”

Beam Me Up Scotty – Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj’s Beam Me Up Scotty is bursting with high-energy tracks and playful wordplay essential for your summer playlist. The re-released version of her 2009 mixtape includes three new tracks featuring artists like Drake and Lil Wayne. The mixtape established Minaj as a force to be reckoned with in hip-hop and rap, highlighting her flawless delivery and calculated lyricism. Whether you’re an OG fan or just looking for some new tracks for your summer playlist, Beam Me Up Scotty is a must-listen.

Channel Orange – Frank Ocean

Channel Orange is a rich, emotionally crafted masterpiece that explores feelings of longing, new connections, and identity through vivid storytelling and genre-blurring production. Tracks like “Thinkin Bout You” and “Pyramids” display Frank Ocean’s lyrical depth and vocal vulnerability, making Channel Orange a timeless soundtrack for deep summer nights, quiet reflection, and everything in between.

Ctrl – SZA

For introspective summer nights, SZA’s Ctrl is a nostalgic classic. This album combines dreamy synths and echoing drums with raw storytelling and emotional confessions. Ctrl captures the messiness and beauty of growing up while providing listeners with an album that you can return to time and time again. Revealing something new, tender, and deeply relatable with each listen, Ctrl is perfect for summer reflection and meditation.

Hive Mind – The Internet

Hive Mind is the kind of album that invites you to slow down and get lost in the rhythm. Formed by members of the Odd Future collective, The Internet blends alternative R&B, soul, and jazz while incorporating traditional, laidback West Coast sounds. Hive Mind is a cohesive project sure to leave you wanting more from this eclectic group.

Megan: Act II – Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion’s MEGAN: ACT II is a deluxe edition of her previous album, MEGAN. With sharp lyricism, clever wordplay, and frequent flow changes, Megan continues to solidify her status as the queen of Hot Girl Summer. Featuring 13 new tracks and collaborations with artists like Flo Milli, TWICE, and RM of BTS, Megan keeps fans on their toes while pushing boundaries in the rap game. Previous albums like Tina Snow and Fever keep it realer than real, delivering raw, unfiltered confidence that sets the tone for a Hot Girl Summer.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

1989 (Taylor’s Version) combines beloved pop classics with exciting new vault tracks to obsess over. Infectious melodies and feel-good riffs make the album an exhilarating musical experience, perfect for the season. Songs like “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version)” and “New Romantics (Taylor’s Version)” capture the magic of the season while exploring the highs and lows of self discovery, romance, and girlhood.

It Won’t Always Be Like This – Inhaler

Irish rock band Inhaler’s debut album, It Won’t Always Be Like This, channels the restless energy of youth through soulful lyrics and attention-grabbing riffs. Tracks like “Who’s Your Money On (Plastic House)” and “Slide Out The Window” showcase the band’s knack for rhythmic, bubbly instrumentals paired with aching, atmospheric vocals, making it an amazing soundtrack for chasing that hazy summer feeling.

After Laughter – Paramore

Synth-pop comes alive in Paramore’s After Laughter, beautifully balancing upbeat, danceable grooves with deeply-honest lyrics about growth and resilience. Glimmering guitar riffs meet catchy choruses in this 2017 summertime classic.

Cosa Nuestra – Rauw Alejandro

Cosa Nuestra, or Our Thing, is a passionate perspective on modern reggaeton with sultry salsa rhythms and heartfelt lyrics navigating love, loss, and desire. A must-listen following Rauw Alejandro’s sold-out U.S. leg of the Cosa Nuestra world tour, the album’s emotional and high-energy tracks highlight his talent for fusing Latin dance music with raw emotion and classic summer vibes.

GUTS (spilled) – Olivia Rodrigo