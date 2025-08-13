If there’s one thing you don’t want to do, it’s mess with a K-pop fandom. ICYMI, actress Sofia Wylie seemingly shaded BLACKPINK during a recent MTV red carpet interview — and fans are not happy about it.

On Aug. 12, Wylie attended the premiere of The Map That Leads To You and was interviewed by an MTV red carpet correspondent. In her interview, she praised the viral global girl group KATSEYE as well as their recent Lollapalooza set. However, in the midst of the praise, K-pop idols BLACKPINK ended up catching a stray. “And BLACKPINK, I love you,” she said. “Even though you’re giving us nothing right now. I love you still. Always.”

While the comment was definitely a tongue-in-cheek joke, seeing as the group was on a three-year hiatus until July 2025, some fans didn’t take it more seriously. BLACKPINK fans flooded the comments of the video, with one user writing, “There was no need to appoint BLACKPINK, first you praise some women and then you demean others? That’s not very professional,” and another commenting, “This is so weird and disrespectful to Blackpink. If you want to promote your favorites, please leave BP out of it.” Oof.

It doesn’t stop there. The comments on Wylie’s recent Instagram post are full of BLACKPINK fans dropping gifs of the group and calling for Wylie to “apologize” to BLACKPINK. At the time of publication, Wylie hasn’t commented on the interview.

BLACKPINK fans are also speculating that Wylie was paid (?) by the entertainment company Hybe, since they came under fire after a document containing disparaging remarks against BLACKPINK and other K-pop groups was leaked in October 2024. Hybe’s CEO verified the document and apologized for the comments, saying in part, “I bow my head in apology to the artists, industry colleagues and fans affected by the language used in our monitoring document.”

NGL, having a megacorp pay Sofia Wylie to mention BLACKPINK in an interview for a KJ Appa movie sounds like a stretch — but what do I know?

there’s a pattern here, hybе is trying way too hard 😭 pic.twitter.com/1i516EbFfs — َ (@pinksview) August 12, 2025

It’s not all bad, however. Tons of internet users are coming to Wylie’s defense across social media platforms.

y’all better back up off sofia wylie — clo (@lolasbelly) August 13, 2025

Sofia Wylie funny to me. I know THEY mad but she spoke real. Especially when THEY know it too — -ˏˋᴮᴱBria⁷ˎˊ- ❂ 🃏 💿 🎫 🧈 ArmyNation (@nk1ishere) August 13, 2025

Did y’all actually think Sofia Wylie was hating on blackpink please let’s be fr…. — womensbasketballtingz (@wbbtingz) August 13, 2025

ppl are taking what sofia wylie said too personally omg — samantha🥀 (@katsevelvet) August 13, 2025

the sofia wylie hate is so uncalled for I cant have her go into hiding — kayla (@himbohorror) August 13, 2025

the comments on sofia wylie’s instagram story are sickening like why are u going to this young woman’s instagram account to attack her over her saying something that YOU misinterpreted and took way too personally!!!!!!! — shannon 🐈‍⬛ (@claraswhos) August 13, 2025

i love sofia wylie let me just make that so clear — summer roberts’ daughter (@romcomgirlie) August 13, 2025

they’re attacking sofia wylie for saying “blackpink are giving us nothing” but i don’t get it cuz you people have been saying the same thing for years now pic.twitter.com/edImhB3wab — ✶ (@haevong) August 13, 2025

Yeah… I’m just gonna keep my opinions outta this one. (Blinks, I’m innocent!)