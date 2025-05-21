Who *Really* Is The Most Compatible ‘Sneaky Links’ Couple?

Netflix’s Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark has all of the reality dating show lovers *fed* — myself included. The newest addition to the Netflix reality universe features a cast of singles (and their hometown sneaky links) as they navigate building strong, meaningful relationships instead of casual hookups. And while the chemistry is hot with these cast members, the Sneaky Links zodiac compatibility is even more interesting.
In Episode 8 of the show, the singles each meet with astrologer KJ Atlas, who was brought on to help the singles “chart their future together.” (Who doesn’t love a good astro pun?) Atlas goes over each cast member’s birth chart with them, and uses astrology to say who is the most compatible couple at the motel. But since Atlas goes over a ton of aspects in her breakdown — including planetary placements beyond just the sun — viewers of the show might get a little lost in the astro-jargon of it all. That’s where I come in.
Interested in knowing what the zodiac compatibility looks like when it comes to the Sneaky Link couples? I took the time to rank each Sneaky Link couple based on their zodiac compatibility — and it seems as though the stars have some messages for these singles.
- Angelique & Colt
Sadly, the least compatible couple here (according to Atlas and the stars) is Colt and Angelique. Both Angelique and Colt are Pisces, which sounds like a match made in the stars — but it’s not. Since Pisces is a mutable sign, they may not give each other what they need in a relationship. Pisceans are best suited with partners who balance them, not mirror them.
- Jacie & Brandon
Jacie and Brandon’s compatibility comes down to their moon placements: Jacie is a Virgo moon, and Brandon’s moon is in Scorpio. Meaning? These two are very deep when it comes to their feelings — but in very different ways. Scorpio moons tend to approach their emotions with feeling, while Virgo moons approach them with logic. In order for this to work, both parties must be able to meet each other where they are without resorting to defensiveness.
- Zoe & Travis
A Gemini and Aries pairing is always an interesting one. With these two, the chemistry is strong, and the vibes are fun and exciting, but when it comes to emotional needs, it might get a bit dicey. In this pairing, both partners need to be committed to making things work and prioritizing open communication in the relationship. It’s not all fun and games, but it could be worth the work.
- Kelsey & Colt
Sorry, Angelique — the stars rule in favor of Kelsey and Colt. Kelsey has a fire moon (Aries), which is perfectly complemented by Colt’s Sagittarius moon. Since the moon rules emotions, and how we process them, these two may connect on a deeper level. And, in tandem with Kelsey’s grounded Earth placements and Colt’s emotional Pisces sun, this oftentimes heavy connection can feel secure.
- Avery & Manny
The stars are seemingly aligned for Manny and Avery. Both Manny and Avery are Leos, which is a very compatible match. Leos notoriously love themselves, so they’re best suited for a partner who mirrors their qualities — especially loyalty, leadership, and passion. While Leos can be extremely fiery from time to time, they’re able to balance each other out, and know just what to say to affirm each other in a relationship.