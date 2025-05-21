Who *Really* Is The Most Compatible ‘Sneaky Links’ Couple?

Netflix’s Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark has all of the reality dating show lovers *fed* — myself included. The newest addition to the Netflix reality universe features a cast of singles (and their hometown sneaky links) as they navigate building strong, meaningful relationships instead of casual hookups. And while the chemistry is hot with these cast members, the Sneaky Links zodiac compatibility is even more interesting.

In Episode 8 of the show, the singles each meet with astrologer KJ Atlas, who was brought on to help the singles “chart their future together.” (Who doesn’t love a good astro pun?) Atlas goes over each cast member’s birth chart with them, and uses astrology to say who is the most compatible couple at the motel. But since Atlas goes over a ton of aspects in her breakdown — including planetary placements beyond just the sun — viewers of the show might get a little lost in the astro-jargon of it all. That’s where I come in.

Interested in knowing what the zodiac compatibility looks like when it comes to the Sneaky Link couples? I took the time to rank each Sneaky Link couple based on their zodiac compatibility — and it seems as though the stars have some messages for these singles.