Here’s Where To Follow The ‘Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark’ Cast

Nia Berkeley

If you’re anything like me, you’re obsessed with reality TV drama — and Netflix’s latest dating series delivers it in spades. Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark is the ultimate test of love, loyalty, and late-night secrets. Singles check into a dreamy neon-lit motel hoping to find real romance. The twist? Their situationships are invited, too. Yep. The exes, the flings, the “we’re just talking” types are all under one roof, competing for clarity (and maybe even closure).

Launching with all 10 episodes on May 21, this spicy new series blends unfiltered confessions with after-hours drama, making it a perfect binge watch. But let’s be honest — once you finish the finale, you’ll want to keep tabs on every single cast member to see who’s thriving, who’s back with their “sneaky link,” and who’s posting thirst traps in peace. To do that, you have to follow them on social media.

So, where can you keep up with the Sneaky Links cast? We’ve got you covered. Below, meet the 12 singles who walked into the motel solo — but may not have left that way.

Angelique, 30, Law Student
@angelique_wx on instagram

Angelique is a 30-year-old law student ready to test the waters of love. Although she’s not super active on Instagram, her profile offers a glimpse into her personal style and quiet confidence.
Instagram: @angelique_wx

Avery, 26, Tech Recruiter

Avery Wadbrook is a 26-year-old recruiter who loves outdoor adventures, whether she’s hitting the slopes or exploring new destinations. Born July 24, 1998, she’s a Cancer with a degree in communication, criminal justice, and media studies from the University of Alabama. She’s currently a senior tech recruiter at Metropolis Technologies.
Instagram: @averywadbrook
TikTok: @averywadbrook

Brandon, 27, Nightclub Owner

Brandon Limeres, 27, is a nightclub owner who embraces the high life. Whether partying with friends or soaking up luxury in Dubai, Brandon lives for unforgettable experiences.
Instagram: @brandonlimeres

Colt, 32, Sales Consultant and Model

Colt Fason is a 32-year-old sales rep and model known for his chiseled jawline and camera-ready presence. With a passion for fitness and branding, Colt shares workout content and commercial modeling projects with his audience.
Instagram: @coltfason
TikTok: @coltfason

Kyle, 29, Photographer

Kyle is a 29-year-old photographer who documents his creative process online. He’s also deeply involved in CrossFit, regularly posting training sessions and motivational content.
Instagram: @xbykyle
TikTok: @xbykyle

Logan, 31, Personal Trainer/Armed Security

Logan is a 31-year-old personal trainer and armed security professional with a love for high-adrenaline activities. From skydiving to cliff diving, Logan brings intensity and focus to both his professional and personal life.
Instagram: @thenomadprince
TikTok: @log_fitness

Manny, 26, Travel Nurse

Manny is a 26-year-old travel nurse with a big personality and a comedic streak. His Instagram bio hints at his love for humor, travel, and storytelling — expect laughs and surprises.
Instagram: @mannythecolombian
TikTok: @mannythecolombian

Nicole S., 28, Marketing Director

Nicole Serrano is a 28-year-old marketing director whose social media presence is currently under wraps. With her Instagram deactivated, audiences will have to tune in to discover what drives Nicole both on and off-screen.

Nicole V., 28, Training Director

Nicole V. is a 28-year-old training director who celebrates life’s milestones with her close-knit group of girlfriends. Her love for sunflowers and warm energy is reflected throughout her feed.
Instagram: @nicolevinsonn
TikTok: @nicolevinsonn

Samira, 24, Sales & Social Media Manager

Samira is a 24-year-old sales and social media manager who knows how to work the spotlight. With over 100,000 followers, this Cancer sign (born July 22, 2000) brings confidence, charm, and influence to the cast.
Instagram: @samiravaalentina
TikTok: @hurricanesamiraa

Travis, 31, Account Executive

Travis Arenas, 31, is a self-described poet who brings depth and emotion to the dating scene. With a passion for writing and self-expression, Travis is bound to captivate audiences with his vulnerability and creative spirit.
Instagram: @takecaretrav
TikTok: @takecaretravv

Zoe, 29, Fashion Brand Owner

Zoe is a 29-year-old designer, researcher, and sourcing specialist. She’s the founder of O’Dolly Dearest, a fashion brand inspired by ‘90s and early 2000s pop culture. A Savannah College of Art and Design graduate, Zoe brings a creative and entrepreneurial edge to the cast.
Instagram: @imyournewcrush
TikTok: @pinkpilateshottie

