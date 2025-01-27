Skai Jackson Welcomed Her Baby & The Name Is Pretty Adorable

Congratulations are in order for Disney Channel alum, Skai Jackson, who announced the birth of her first child on Jan. 26. The Jessie star posted an Instagram snap of her fingers holding little hands clad in a forest green onesie — officially introducing her little one to the world. Jackson simply captioned the sweet pic “Kasai 🧸🤎.”

Though she didn’t reveal the sex of the newborn, Jackson definitely picked a super adorable name for her baby, which has a powerful meaning behind it. According to Mom Junction, “Kasai” means “fire” in Japanese, “echoing a sense of spirited passion.”

Fans didn’t have too much time to digest the knowledge of her pregnancy. Jackson officially announced her pregnancy two months prior in an interview with People, saying, “I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life–embracing motherhood and driving into new acting projects.” She finished up by saying her heart was “so full.”

Since bursting onto the scene in the 2011 Disney hit, Jessie, alongside Debby Ryan, Peyton List, Karan Brar, and the late Cameron Boyce, Jackson has starred in the spinoff Bunk’d as well as released her book Reach for the Skai: How to Inspire, Empower and Clapback in 2019 and appeared on Dancing With the Stars in 2020.

Seeing as Jackson keeps her private life private, it’s unclear where she currently stands with her boyfriend and now father of her little one, Deondre Burgin, best known by his social media name “Yerkky Yerkky.” In August 2024, Jackson and Burgin found themselves in a situation when she was reportedly arrested at Universal Studios on suspicion of domestic battery. She later posted a TikTok, saying, “Never depend on a man for anything!”

Jackson credits her mom, Kiya Cole, for being a strong role model in her life — even more so as she navigates motherhood.

“I got to learn a lot being in the industry at a young age,” she told E! News in April 2024. “Being able to have opportunities I feel like probably the average kid wouldn’t be able to. My mom, she’s always kept me humble. All my friends always keep me humble and that’s really important. I feel like when you have that great support system, you cannot go wrong.”

I’m so happy for this new mama! Congrats Skai!