Skai Jackson Is Pregnant & Revealed It In Such An Iconic Way

If you grew up watching Disney Channel, then you probably remember Skai Jackson as Zuri Ross in the hit sitcom Jessie. While Jackson is best know for being an actor, but she’ll soon be adding a new title to her resume — and that’s mother. Yes, the 22-year-old actress is pregnant, which she confirmed in a new interview.

While speaking with PEOPLE on Nov. 12, Jackson confirmed her pregnancy by saying she’s “thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life” and to be “embracing motherhood” as she tackles more projects in the acting world, including the Dec. 13 release of the upcoming movie The Man in the White Van. The interview also include glamorous shots of Jackson with her baby bump on full display. Can you say iconic?

In Jackson’s pregnancy announcement with PEOPLE, the outlet made sure to state that “Jackson has not publicly identified” her boyfriend whom she’s expecting her first child with. However, she has posted with him online in the past on socials like Snapchat, though his identity is mostly concealed from the public.

Jackson smiled for pictures with the outlet while debuting her baby bump to the world. The internet had speculated the former child star was pregnant before the Nov. 12 profile was released. In late October 2024, paparazzi pictures of Jackson wearing a flannel shirt that covered her stomach began circulating online. Many fans believed she was pregnant because of the placement of her hands over a potential baby bump, which ended up being true.

Jackson’s late October sighting also marked the first time she’d been seen in public after she was arrested on suspicion of alleged battery at Universal Studios Hollywood. The alleged incident took place on August 8 with Jackson’s boyfriend. It was reported that after reviewing the footage of the altercation, Deputies saw Jackson push her partner and later took her into custody.

According to Us Weekly, security detained the couple until law enforcement arrived. Both parties denied anything physical had happened — but reportedly revealed that they’re engaged and expecting a child together. Jackson was arrested for a misdemeanor domestic battery and was cited. (Her Campus reached out to Jackson’s team for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.) Following the incident, the Los Angeles DA opted not to charge the actress.

It seems like the pair have since moved on the from the incident as they’re now preparing to welcome a baby together! While it’s such a busy time in Jackson’s life, and I wish her nothing but positive energy as she embarks on this new chapter in her life.