Skai Jackson Got Arrested & The Internet’s Freaking TF Out

Yikes! It seems there’s trouble in paradise for former Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson and her nameless boyfriend.

On Aug 13, TMZ reported that the couple was involved in an alleged domestic violence dispute, which occurred at Universal Studios in Los Angeles on Aug. 8. According to the outlet, the Disney Channel alum — best known for her starring roles in Jessie and Bunk’d — allegedly pushed her boyfriend more than once while they were at Universal’s CityWalk.

According to Us Weekly, security detained the couple until law enforcement arrived. Both parties denied anything physical had happened — but reportedly revealed that they’re engaged and expecting a child together. (Her Campus reached out to Jackson’s team for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.) It’s a lot, besties, I know.

It was reported that after reviewing the footage of the altercation, Deputies saw Jackson push her partner and later took her into custody. Jackson was arrested for a misdemeanor domestic battery and was cited, but was later released on bail.

After learning of Jackson’s arrest, the internet didn’t waste time sharing their reactions to this situation, and TBH, many people have been saying what we’re all thinking.

WYM SKAI JACKSON ARRESTED, ALLEGEDLY PREGNANT AND A FIANCE??? ITS 8AM???? pic.twitter.com/mKuVmJBWy5 — chris (@chrislaawrence) August 13, 2024

Chiii skai Jackson pregnant and arrested is a crazy headline — Lestat’s Piano 🥀 (@DaniChicaaa) August 13, 2024

It’s always good tea when it’s Skai Jackson tea pic.twitter.com/1IEzcQeEPV — Layla Muntas 🇸🇴🇩🇰🇵🇸 (@laylamuntas) August 13, 2024

Skai Jackson was arrested but also is pregnant and engaged???

pic.twitter.com/r32nGkXwdd — Kenny (@kennysroys) August 13, 2024

Waking up to the news of Skai Jackson being arrested, engaged, and pregnant?! pic.twitter.com/GkPqgGi5BL — k a r y. (@itsKARY_) August 13, 2024

Just woke up and see Skai Jackson was arrested plus she’s pregnant and engaged??? See what happens when Jessie stops babysitting these children. It’s a mess💀💀 pic.twitter.com/UXRLe2JP5r — Seth Joseph (@SethJoseph95) August 13, 2024

This is the first time we’ve heard about Jackson and her boyfriend, seeing as she’s yet to go public with him. In February 2024, Jackson posted a Snapchat mirror selfie that showed her posing next to a mystery man, but she placed an emoji over his face. “Showing my new BF,” she captioned the pic.

While she’s kept her man out of the spotlight, Jackson is all too familiar with fame. She started her career at the age of 5, acting in various TV shows and movies. After landing the role of Zuri Ross in Jessie, Jackson went on to do a little voice acting and even appeared on Dancing with the Stars.

Jackson has since left Disney and has been influencing full-time. She has 22 million followers on TikTok, an Instagram following of 8.9 million, and 1.58 million YouTube subscribers. Her content mainly includes fashion, beauty, and Rich & Expensive taste tests (IYKYK).

As of 4 p.m. EST on Aug. 13, Jackson has not commented on her arrest. But if she does, I hope we can get to the bottom of whether or not she’s actually getting married and expecting a baby.