These Movies & TV Shows Are Based On Wattpad Stories, In Case You’re Wondering

ICYMI, Wattpad is taking over Hollywood, especially with the fan-favorite screen adaptations of beloved romances. On Nov. 29, Tubi released the film adaptation of the Wattpad book Sidelined: The QB and Me. The film follows a headstrong dancer and a cocky quarterback as they “fight against their feelings for each other as their post-grad future threatens to keep them apart.” TikTok star Noah Beck also plays the role of Drayton Lahey, the QB, so yeah, this movie is a must-watch if you enjoy teen rom-coms that make you giggle and kick your feet.
Many Wattpad stories like After and The Kissing Booth gained massive followings before becoming on-screen hits that are perfect movies cozy girls’ nights in (speaking from experience). If one thing’s for sure, Wattpad consistently creates on-screen phenomenons that flood social media feeds. If you watched Sidelined, you’re probably curious about what other Wattpad books have been made into TV shows or movies. Luckily for you, I have the deets!
There are a multitude of other screen adaptations that are based on Wattpad books that any lover of Sidelined: The QB & Me is sure to enjoy. Here are just some to add to your watchlist (and TBR)!
- After
This film series is based on the Wattpad books written by Anna Todd. Hero Fiennes Tiffin plays the role of Hardin (who was based on Harry Styles) and Josephine Langford plays the role of Tessa Young. The two are polar opposites and find each other drawn together time and time again.
- My Life with the Walter Boys
The Netflix series My Life with the Walter Boys is based on a 2014 Wattpad book written by Ali Novak. The story follows a teenage girl named Jackie (played by Nikki Rodriguez) who ends up in the care of the Walter family, which includes 10 sons, after a family tragedy. There, she meets the kind Alex Walter (Ashby Gentry) and troubled Cole Walter (Noah LaLonde), which naturally leads to a love triangle.
- The Kissing Booth
The Kissing Booth was originally written by Beth Reekles on Wattpad, and the film famously stars Jacob Elordi as Noah and Joey King as Elle. The plot follows two best friends, Lee and Elle, who have one rule that makes Noah off-limits. Once the two kiss at the school’s kissing booth, everything changes.
- Light as a Feather
The Hulu series Light as a Feather was originally written by Wattpad author Zoe Aarsen. The thriller starred Peyton List, Brianne Tju, and Brent Rivera before ending after two seasons in 2018. The plot follows an innocent game of Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board that goes awry.
- Perfect Addiction
Starring Ross Butler as Kayden and Kiana Madeira as Sienna, the film aired on Prime Video in 2023. This story was originally written by Claudia Tan on Wattpad. The plot follows a successful MMA trainer who discovers that her boyfriend, the reigning champion, has been cheating on her. She sets out to get revenge by training the one man capable of dethroning him: his arch-nemesis, which ultimately leads to a steamy love triangle.
- Boot Camp
Boot Camp is the movie adaptation, released in August 2024, of the Wattpad story written by Gina Musa. The plot follows Whitney (Rachel Boudwin), who goes to a fitness camp and reconnects with her high school archenemy who’s trying to make amends. Good thing her new personal trainer, Axel (Drew Ray Turner), is there to help.
- Cupid’s Match
The supernatural romance, Cupid’s Match, was originally a Wattpad story by Lauren Palphreyman. The novel tells the story of Lila, a dejected high school student who uses Cupid’s Matchmaking Service in search of love, only to be matched up with Cupid himself. Sadly, it was only made into a pilot in 2018 and never became a full series.
There you have it. A long list of movies and shows to binge and books to read if you have a Sideline-sized void in your heart. Here’s to your hefty fill of Wattpad romance!