7 Shows & Movies Like ‘Overcompensating’ To Watch Next

It’s been just over a month since the release of Amazon Prime’s Overcompensating on May 14, and it’s still sitting in the platform’s Top 10 in the U.S. list. No doubt, Overcompensating is a huge success, beloved for its quirky, dirty comedy and relatable portrayal of college life. It follows college freshmen Benny and Carmen (played by Benito Skinner and Wally Baram, respectively) through a semester full of awkward hookups, fake IDs, and campus crushes.

Beneath its jokes that are bound to make you laugh and painfully relive your own embarrassing campus stories, Overcompensating offers a refreshing new take on the coming-of-age sitcom. It explores peer pressure, parental expectations, and self-acceptance — especially for Benny, who grapples with his sexuality and being in the closet.

If you’ve just finished watching Overcompensating for the first or fifth time (I won’t judge!) and are looking for something similar to watch, here are nine shows and movies with queer characters that have a campy and comedic campus vibe.

Prime Video