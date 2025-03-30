Miss ‘TSLOCG’? Here Are 8 Similar Shows To Watch If You Haven’t Already

If you are still reeling from the March 18 cancellation of Max’s The Sex Lives of College Girls, you’re not alone. The news shook many viewers (myself included), considering the coming-of-age comedy’s popularity. The series was a standout for Gen Z as one of the few shows on a streaming platform that focused primarily on college students. Although all college students probably don’t relate to the various experiences portrayed in the show, TSLOCG gave its audience female friendships and a slice of college life.

Despite the comedic tone, the series tackled the difficulty of finding yourself as a young adult and serious themes such as sexuality, classism, racism, sexual harassment, and assault. The situations seen on the show, whether positive or negative, can be familiar to college students or give them insight into how their peers are experiencing life on campus. The show’s blend of lightheartedness and emotional moments will surely be missed.

While TSLOCG’s cancellation was sad news, the series might get picked up by another streaming service — fingers crossed! But while we wait to see what happens, here are a few shows you can watch if you are missing TSLOCG.

Grown-ish (2018-2024) Grow-ish is a spinoff of the ABC sitcom, black-ish. It follows Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) as she experiences love, friendships, and more while attending college. The show offers another example of the college experience with Zoey’s brother, Andre Johnson Jr. (Marcus Scribner), who becomes a main character later in the series. You can watch grown-ish on Hulu and Disney+ with a subscription. Grown-ish is also available on Tubi for free. Felicity (1998-2002) While this college-centric show isn’t a comedy, Felicity has similar storylines to that of TSLOCG. Taking place in the late ’90s, the series tells the story of Felicity Porter (Keri Russell), who follows her high school crush, Ben Covington (Scott Speedman), to New York City for college after he writes a note in her yearbook. In this series, Felicity navigates being in a new city, having a roommate, making friends, and figuring out what career she wants to pursue after college. She’s also involved in a love triangle with Ben and her R.A. Noel Crane (Scott Foley). Felicity is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ with a subscription. Greek (2007-2011) Greek follows Rusty Cartwright, a college freshman determined to pledge a fraternity. His sister, Casey Cartwright, already attends the same school and is a member of a sorority. If you’re looking for a college show all about Greek life, this comedy-drama series is for you. Greek is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ with a subscription. Insecure (2016-2021) Insecure depicts the Black female experience and friendship between Issa Dee (Issa Re) and Molly Carter (Yvonne Orji). Although this comedy series doesn’t focus on college life, it showcases Issa and Molly’s awkward moments and insecurities — IMO, it’s a totally relatable show for college students. Insecure is available to stream with a subscription to Max, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Sling TV, The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, and Prime Video. The Bold Type (2017-2021) This series is based on the life of magazine editor and executive Joanna Coles. The Bold Type shows the experiences of three best friends working together at a fictional women’s magazine. Just like TSLOCG, this show has female friendship at its center and shows how the main characters navigate their romantic relationships. The Bold Type is available to stream with a subscription to Hulu and Disney+. You can also watch it for free on Tubi. Community (2009-2015) Community is a cult-favorite comedy series about a group of students at a community college who are in a study group, formed by suspended lawyer Jeff Winger (Joel McHale). Once you finish this show, you’ll probably join fans in waiting for the release of the long-awaited Community movie. Community is available to stream on Peacock with a subscription. You can watch it for free on Tubi. Scream Queens (2015-2016) Scream Queens is a comedy horror series where a masked individual goes on a killing spree around a college campus and targets the sorority, Kappa Kappa Tau. The show centers around the leaders of the sorority, “The Chanels.” Even if you haven’t seen it, you might’ve seen funny moments from the show or heard people reference it. Scream Queens has a STACKED cast, with Emma Roberts, Keke Palmer, Ariana Grande, Jamie Lee Curtis, Glen Powell, and Nick Jonas to name a few. Scream Queens is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ with a subscription. You watch it for free on Apple TV. Sex and the City (1998-2004) Sex and the City shares themes with TSLOCG. The series follows a group of female friends in their 30s as they navigate their careers and romantic relationships. The show depicts female sexuality and tackles the expectations placed on women. Set in New York City, SATC has impacted pop culture in terms of how our society views female sexuality. Sex and the City is available to stream on Netflix, Max, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, SlingTV, Prime Video, and YouTube TV with a subscription.

So sit back, relax, and binge…you might find your new comfort show.