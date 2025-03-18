Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The cast of \'The Sex Lives Of College Girls\'
The cast of \'The Sex Lives Of College Girls\'
@thesexlivesofcollegegirls via Instagram
Culture > Entertainment

It’s Over: ‘TSLOCG’ Has Been Canceled After 3 Seasons

Bre McNamara

It’s the end of an era, besties. On March 18, it was announced that The Sex Lives Of College Girls had been canceled after three seasons on Max. As someone who’s been watching this show since the beginning, I’m heartbroken over this news, and so are many other TSLOCG fans.

This news comes after Season 3 ended in January, which saw the emotional departure of Reneé Rapp’s character, Leighton. After appearing in just the first two episodes of Season 3, Leighton left Essex College to study at MIT. After Leighton’s departure, the show introduced characters Kacey (Gracie Lawrence) and Taylor (Mia Rodgers) as part of the main cast.

I, for one, didn’t expect the show to be canceled so soon — especially since the remaining characters Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Bela (Amrit Kaur), and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) are only in their sophomore year of college. TBH, I thought the show was going to follow the girls through their four years at Essex College as they navigate romance, hookups, and the hardships of adulthood, so this cancelation is a tough pill to swallow.

Those who’ve been watching the show since 2021 are, of course, heartbroken over this news and didn’t waste time sharing their reactions to the cancelation on X/ Twitter.

I know this is a sad time, but TSLOCG might not be over for good. On March 18, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Warner Bros. Television is exploring finding a new home for the series.

Co-showrunner Justin Noble even told the outlet that the Season 3 finale wasn’t meant to be the end of the show, despite it not ending on a cliffhanger. “No one told us to, like, wrap up the show or anything like that,” he said. “I think just me as a creator, I’m losing interest in cliffhangers.”

So, besties, it seems like we might just be saying “See ya later” to TSLOCG. Fingers crossed Warner Bros. Television finds a new home for the series soon.

Bre is the Entertainment Editor at Her Campus. She oversees the entertainment verticals on the site, including celebrities, movies, television, and music coverage. During her college career, Bre was a contributing writer and Entertainment Editor for the Montclair State University chapter of Her Campus. After graduating in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communications and Media Arts, Bre worked as a full-time writer at Showbiz Cheat Sheet, where she pitched, edited, and wrote articles covering trending news, movies, television, and celebrities. Bre has also written and conducted interviews for the entertainment site Shadow and Act. When she's not writing, you can find Bre binging 'New Girl' or 'Modern Family' for the millionth time or listening to her assorted Spotify playlist. She also loves spending time with her family and keeping herself busy with a little retail therapy!