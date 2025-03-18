It’s Over: ‘TSLOCG’ Has Been Canceled After 3 Seasons

It’s the end of an era, besties. On March 18, it was announced that The Sex Lives Of College Girls had been canceled after three seasons on Max. As someone who’s been watching this show since the beginning, I’m heartbroken over this news, and so are many other TSLOCG fans.

This news comes after Season 3 ended in January, which saw the emotional departure of Reneé Rapp’s character, Leighton. After appearing in just the first two episodes of Season 3, Leighton left Essex College to study at MIT. After Leighton’s departure, the show introduced characters Kacey (Gracie Lawrence) and Taylor (Mia Rodgers) as part of the main cast.

I, for one, didn’t expect the show to be canceled so soon — especially since the remaining characters Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Bela (Amrit Kaur), and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) are only in their sophomore year of college. TBH, I thought the show was going to follow the girls through their four years at Essex College as they navigate romance, hookups, and the hardships of adulthood, so this cancelation is a tough pill to swallow.

Those who’ve been watching the show since 2021 are, of course, heartbroken over this news and didn’t waste time sharing their reactions to the cancelation on X/ Twitter.

They cancelled the sex lives of college girls pic.twitter.com/i4M2mfFjaX — 𝑺𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒊♡ (@Neptune_Leo22) March 18, 2025

Sex lives of college girls not coming back ouuu it stings https://t.co/SEJJmLKVQ9 pic.twitter.com/f3TEPXjG7N — m (@aIreadyovers) March 18, 2025

imma need every streaming services to start the bidding war now for season 4 of sex lives of college girls because im not losing this show like NO FUCKING WAY😭 @netflix @PrimeVideo @paramountplus @DisneyPlus @hulu SOMEONE COME THRUUU PLSSS👏🏾 #tslocg pic.twitter.com/FeS7M6Na1j — 𝗮 (@starboymania) March 18, 2025

ACTUALLY WANT TO SOB THEYRE CANCELLING TSLOCG pic.twitter.com/g8OvHtaHXL — 𝗃𝗈𝖺𝗇𝗇𝖺 ★ (@imsochillxcool) March 18, 2025

knew slocg was bones when reneé left but still unfortunate it got cancelled pic.twitter.com/DM6Az89cAq — amanda (@sinflmelody) March 18, 2025

I know this is a sad time, but TSLOCG might not be over for good. On March 18, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Warner Bros. Television is exploring finding a new home for the series.

Co-showrunner Justin Noble even told the outlet that the Season 3 finale wasn’t meant to be the end of the show, despite it not ending on a cliffhanger. “No one told us to, like, wrap up the show or anything like that,” he said. “I think just me as a creator, I’m losing interest in cliffhangers.”

So, besties, it seems like we might just be saying “See ya later” to TSLOCG. Fingers crossed Warner Bros. Television finds a new home for the series soon.