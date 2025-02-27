This Is Not A Drill: Sabrina’s ‘Short N’ Sweet’ Tour Is Coming Back To North America

Good news Carpenters, our prayers have been answered! Sabrina Carpenter heard us loud and clear, and now, we’re officially getting more Short ‘n Sweet Tour dates. In true Sabrina fashion, she shared this news via Instagram post and I couldn’t be happier.

Sharing a tour-esque-looking poster on Feb. 27, Carpenter announced the news accompanying the poster with a *very* Sabrina caption. “You asked and we listened!!! So excited to announce an additional leg of the Short n’ Sweet Tour — coming back to a few select cities this fall! New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto and Pittsburgh (for taxes🤍) with special guests @oliviadeano, @ravynlenae & @instagramber,” she wrote.

Like the rest of us, you may be wondering how to get tickets and just like the last leg of her Short n’ Sweet Tour, Ticketmaster will be the site of choice. As Sabrina said it best herself in the caption, “Head to @TeamSabrina for sign up info & first access to the Team Sabrina Presale, which starts Tues March 4 at 12 PM local.” Thankfully, as promised, Team Sabrina’s official Instagram account shared a post answering FAQs, but in case you want an early start, you’ll need to RSVP on Carpenter’s official website to receive your unique presale code before tickets even go on sale!

If you’re a true Sabrina fan like I am, this is definitely the best ticketing option as we don’t really know when general tickets will drop. However, if you’re a Cashapp cardholder, you’ll also get early access to tickets, whenever that may be.

This is definitely a day to remember, especially if you couldn’t snag tickets for the first leg of Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet Tour and live in one of the big cities she’ll be bringing even sweeter performances to this fall. Just know that I’ll be in that queue as soon as tickets go on sale!