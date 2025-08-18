As if The Life Of A Showgirl era couldn’t get more iconic, Taylor Swift dropped even more vinyls with — unsurprisingly — more unsolved Easter eggs related to… a shiny bug? TLOAS has already been filled with surprise releases and fan theories. However, Swifties collectively broke out into a frenzy on Aug. 18 when a four-hour countdown was added to Taylor Swift’s official website. The countdown had fans going wild, especially due to its purple glitter background, deviating from TLOAS’ typical orange.

Fan were speculating everything from a new single to a merch drop, so reactions were mixed when the countdown cleared to reveal two new vinyls making up the “Shiny Bug Collection.” These vinyls come in green and purple, and feature a marbled design. With them also came a brand new cover photo, from the already-iconic TLOAS photoshoot. Additionally, within the album, there is a “unique shiny bug edition poem” by Swift as well as a photo strip. The vinyls are priced as $30 and they are limited edition, meaning fans can only purchase them while supplies last. The collection is only available to purchase for 48 hours before it will leave the site for good.

Of course, Swifties were super excited to see the new Shiny Bug Collection on the site. But at the same time, many were confused by what Swift exactly means by “shiny bug.” Of course, there are already tons of fan theories floating around. For instance, some Swifties believe Swift is referring to a beetle that shines purple and green in sunlight. Some fans have even exercised their knowledge of bugs, thinking Swift may be referencing the rosemary beetle or harlequin bug — both of which have green and purple coloring. Others have taken it more metaphorically and see the shiny bug symbolizing Swift herself, with all the glitz and glamour of a celebrity.

With the new vinyls has also come quite a few memes. In reference to shiny bugs, many fans are reminiscing on the Eras Tour — specifically, a moment when Swift accidentally swallowed a bug. With all of these conjectures, I for one am very excited to see what exactly the unique shiny bug poem is about.

Of course, only time will tell what Swift means by “shiny bug.” Her 12th studio album is set to drop Oct. 3, so Swifties have plenty of time to study up on bugs until then. The Shiny Bug Collection has been the first surprise drop since Swift announced the album, and it’s hopefully the first of many more drops. I know I’ll definitely be keeping an eye on her website for any more ominous countdowns. Swifties are preparing themselves for much more of the TLOAS era, hoping singles are on the way — as well as a potential Super Bowl performance.