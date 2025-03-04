Can’t Talk RN, Decoding This Wild Theory About ‘Severance’s Gemma & The Female Eagans

As someone who’s been a loyal follower of Apple TV+’s Severance since 2022, I’m so overwhelmed with all of the Season 2 theories and posts that have been flooding social media. Despite having a 3-year long hiatus, Severance’s second season has proven to be a hit with audiences worldwide, and fans are eagerly awaiting to see what will happen on the severed floor — especially when it comes to Gemma — as the Season 2 finale inches closer.

Severance follows Mark Scout and his team at Lumon Industries, where workers on a designated floor have chosen to undergo a procedure known as Severance, splitting their work and personal lives from one another. Throughout Season 1, fans got an insight into how the procedure works, and the ultimate reason why Mark got severed — to help minimize the grief he experienced after losing his wife, Gemma, in a car accident two years prior. However, in Season 2, fans learn that there is *way* more happening behind the scenes at Lumon, and Gemma is a crucial part of it. Spoiler Warning: Spoilers for Season 2, Episode 7 of Severance follow.

After learning that Gemma is alive and living on an undisclosed floor at Lumon, Mark discovers she’s also been severed. After Mark decides to go through the reintegration process in Episode 3, his memories of being with Gemma coincide with his work memories, revealing that Gemma is working for Lumon in some capacity on the severance procedure. In the present day, fans see Gemma as the only test subject on her floor, going through multiple rooms that activate a different severance chip in her brain. Each room represents something different: going to the dentist, being nervous to write thank you cards, and even a plane with extreme turbulence. No one has figured out what these rooms mean, but it appears that Lumon might be testing a way for someone to go through life without any pain or stress.

However, some fans have noticed that Lumon may be using Gemma not only to create a perfect human but more specifically, to create a perfect Eagan. It’s possible that this could be the company’s ultimate master plan. This theory might sound crazy, but I’m ready to dive into all of the hints and clues that could reveal what Lumon is really trying to create.

Gemma’s Outfits Could Be Representing Different Eagan Family Members.

In a theory posted by Reddit user @eggies2, they believe there’s a possibility that Lumon may be using Gemma’s body to reincarnate former female members of the Eagan family for an unknown reason. Each outfit that Gemma wears throughout her time on her floor has similar silhouettes and color schemes to things the former Eagan women have worn. Also, one of Gemma’s various hairstyles looks identical to Imogene Eagan’s hair, seen in paintings of her and Kier throughout Season 1. This could be a coincidence, but on further inspection, each of Gemma’s outfits resembles the ones seen throughout the show in Season 1.

While the audience hasn’t seen much of the Eagan family throughout Season 2 besides Helena and Jame Eagan, Season 1 has a few blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moments of what the former Eagan members looked like. If you look closely enough at the female members of the Eagan family side-by-side with Gemma’s outfits in Season 2, Episode 7, you’ll notice that she’s dressed up in a very particular way.

Gemma’s first outfit, a long crimson red dress and headband look similar to Myrtle Eagan’s statue in the Perpetuity Wing in Season 1. The moment before we see Gemma’s innie on the flight with turbulence, she wears a blue blazer and suit that is a more modern-day representation of the outfit Leonora Eagan’s statue wore. During the scene where Gemma’s innie appears to be in a 1950s-esque living room celebrating Christmas, her hair is styled similarly to Imogene Eagan’s hair, and even though we’ve only seen Imogene through paintings, the looks are identical.

Each outfit and hairstyle seemingly resembles attributes of the Eagan women, and in a way, makes the audience feel like they are watching Gemma become Lumon’s personal doll for whatever they plan to do next with the severance chip. While Gemma’s chip is different, it could very well be that Lumon is planning on resurrecting one of the former female members of the Eagan family, and Gemma is the test subject to prevent the Eagans from feeling any type of pain or fear.

By using Gemma’s body and dressing her up as a counterpart of the female Eagans, there’s a high possibility that Lumon is trying to reincarnate an Eagan from the past to prove that they can make extreme medical advances, even going as far as to bring a deceased family member back to life with no feelings of fear.

Lumon is never up to anything good on Severance, and despite having no clue on what type of cliffhanger Season 2 will end on, I’m going to be refreshing Reddit these next few weeks to piece together how the innies and Gemma will intersect. Whatever they’re doing to Gemma will definitely make its way to the innies at Macrodata Refinement, and I’m crossing my fingers that my favorite severed workers will be safe.