Y’all, Serena Williams Shaded Harrison Butker At The 2024 ESPYs & It Was Everything

ICYMI, tennis champion Serena Williams shaded Harrison Butker at the 2024 ESPY Awards in such an iconic way. On July 11, Williams hosted the annual sports award show which was held at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater. During the show, Williams was joined onstage by her sister, Venus, and presenter Quinta Brunson to discuss impressive feats performed by female athletes.

While on stage, Williams took a dig at Butker, a Kansas City Chiefs kicker who has become rather infamous for his anti-feminist, anti-LGBTQ+, controversial 2024 commencement speech at Benedictine College in May that received rampant criticism. Among his controversial statements in his speech, Butker made comments aimed specifically at female graduates, saying, “Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.” There are so many things wrong with that sentence alone. Many were so enraged by the speech – which reinforced stereotypical female roles and spread hate – that a petition was created to remove Butker from the NFL.

Needless to say, many were outraged at Butker’s speech, including the Williams sisters and presenter, Brunson. On stage at the 2024 ESPY Awards, the three were discussing impressive athletic feats of the year. “There are a lot of firsts this year,” Brunson said. “The Texas Rangers won their first World Series, the Florida Panthers won their first Stanley Cup.” Serena then joked: “And, according to sports media, this is the first [year] ever that women played basketball.” They furthered the discussion by saying that 2024 has been a “huge year in women’s sports” and offered “tips on how to properly enjoy them.”

“So, go ahead and enjoy women’s sports like you would any other sports — because they are sports,” Venus said before Serena chimed in: “Except you, Harrison Butker.” She added, “We don’t need you.”

As if that moment couldn’t have gotten any better, Butker was in the audience, but the cameras didn’t showcase his reaction. After Venus snapped her fingers in the air in approval, Brunson added to the jabs, saying, “At all. Like, ever,” with a dead-pan expression. Say it louder, ladies!

Many have taken to X/Twitter, backing the sentiment of these women.

The Williams sisters and Brunson shading Butker at the ESPYs was definitely a power move.